Seven Charred to Death as High-Tension Wire Falls on Autorickshaw in India's Andhra Pradesh

Local media reports that state electricity officials blamed the incident on a squirrel which led to a short-circuit. However, residents reportedly revealed... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

Seven people were charred to death in India's Andhra Pradesh state on Thursday after an 11V electric cable fell near a pole and onto an autorickshaw.The autorickshaw contained ten passengers and a driver, most of whom were agricultural labourers living near Chillakondaiahpalli village of Sri Sathya district.According to The Times of India, the death toll might increase.The state electricity department has initiated a probe into the snapping of the wire given that a new transformer was installed recently.

