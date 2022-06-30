International
Seven Charred to Death as High-Tension Wire Falls on Autorickshaw in India's Andhra Pradesh
Seven Charred to Death as High-Tension Wire Falls on Autorickshaw in India's Andhra Pradesh
Seven people were charred to death in India's Andhra Pradesh state on Thursday after an 11V electric cable fell near a pole and onto an autorickshaw.The autorickshaw contained ten passengers and a driver, most of whom were agricultural labourers living near Chillakondaiahpalli village of Sri Sathya district.According to The Times of India, the death toll might increase.The state electricity department has initiated a probe into the snapping of the wire given that a new transformer was installed recently.
Local media reports that state electricity officials blamed the incident on a squirrel which led to a short-circuit. However, residents reportedly revealed that the wire had three poor connections and was 50 years old.
