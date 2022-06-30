https://sputniknews.com/20220630/russian-president-putin-and-indonesias-widodo-hold-joint-press-conference-after-talks-1096835217.html
Russian President Putin and Indonesia's Widodo Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Previously, the Kremlin informed that the two presidents would discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as grain and fertilizer exports. 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo speak to the press following their talks. They are expected to address the relations between the two countries, as well as global issues, such as the special operation in Ukraine, the global economy and the upcoming G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Indonesia later this year.
Russian President Putin and Indonesia's Widodo Hold Joint Press Conference After Talks
Previously, the Kremlin informed that the two presidents would discuss the situation in Ukraine, as well as grain and fertilizer exports.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo speak to the press following their talks. They are expected to address the relations between the two countries, as well as global issues, such as the special operation in Ukraine, the global economy and the upcoming G20 summit, which is scheduled to take place in Indonesia later this year.
