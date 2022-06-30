https://sputniknews.com/20220630/russian-foreign-ministry-summons-uk-ambassador-to-protest-statements-against-russian-president-1096841525.html
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador to Protest Statements Against Russian President
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador to Protest Statements Against Russian President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned UK ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to protest London's statements against Russia and...
"On June 30, UK Ambassador to Moscow D. Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to her in connection with the frankly rude statements of the British leadership regarding Russia, its leader and official representatives of the authorities, as well as the Russian people," the ministry said in a statement.The diplomat was handed a note which said that London’s rhetoric is "unacceptable."
russia, uk
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Ambassador to Protest Statements Against Russian President
16:18 GMT 30.06.2022 (Updated: 16:20 GMT 30.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned UK ambassador in Moscow Deborah Bronnert to protest London’s statements against Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.
"On June 30, UK Ambassador to Moscow D. Bronnert was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was expressed to her in connection with the frankly rude statements of the British leadership regarding Russia, its leader and official representatives of the authorities, as well as the Russian people," the ministry said in a statement.
The diplomat was handed a note which said that London’s rhetoric is "unacceptable."