Report: Buckingham Palace Won't Disclose HR Policy Changes From Meghan Markle's Bullying Probe

Report: Buckingham Palace Won't Disclose HR Policy Changes From Meghan Markle's Bullying Probe

The results of the investigation into how the bullying complaints against the Duchess of Sussex were handled will be kept confidential by the UK's Buckingham Palace, BBC reported, citing sources close to the institution.The royal source reportedly claimed that the participants had to maintain "confidentiality."According to the report, modifications to "policies and procedures" as a consequence of Buckingham Palace's investigation will be known to "all members of staff, all members of the Royal Family." The conclusions will supposedly result in better working conditions for royal employees. However, specifics of what was put into action will not be made public, and it is unknown who participated to the inquiry, the report said. Previous and current employees were allegedly given the opportunity to discuss how bullying concerns pertaining to Meghan were handled.While the duchess has yet to personally comment on the inquiry, when the probe started last year, her spokespersons dismissed the charges as the "latest attack on her character." As the duchess was purportedly the "target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," they considered the allegations to be especially unfair.According to a separate CNN report, while speaking at a news conference to discuss the Royal Household's annual financial statement, Michael Stevens, the official in charge of the Crown's finances, confirmed that the private company hired to investigate the allegations had completed its work.Stevens said that several recommendations were made, but he did not reveal in any substantive detail, the conclusions that were reached or recommendations that were put forward. As the review was privately funded, there was less pressure for the Crown to publish its findings.The palace launched an investigation with the help of an independent legal team shortly after allegations of bullying emerged a few days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's contentious interview with Oprah Winfrey last March was televised.Any review-related findings were supposed to be made public in the yearly "sovereign grant" report, which details how much money the government spends supporting the monarchy, according to the BBC, but the current report alleges that it will not be the case.

