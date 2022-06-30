https://sputniknews.com/20220630/rape-case-cristiano-ronaldos-legal-team-demands-626000-from-womans-attorneys-1096835279.html

Rape Case: Cristiano Ronaldo's Legal Team Demands $626,000 From Woman's Attorneys

Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of raping a Nevada woman named Kathryn Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. While Ronaldo brushed aside the allegations, the... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo's lawyers are seeking $626,000 in damages from the attorneys of the women's lawyer who filed rape charges against the Man United forward.Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, has asked US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey to make Mayorga's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, accountable for the money that the former Real Madrid striker had to shell out on legal expenses for the case. Stovall is expected to file her reply with the court on or before July 8.On June 10, Dorsey dismissed the case and accused Stovall of harming Ronaldo's reputation with his conduct.Stovall "crossed the border of ethical behavior before he filed this action, and his disregard for the rules of this court has continued unabated," the judge said in her closing remarks.Mayorga had sought $25 million from Ronaldo in damages in addition to her lawyer Stovall's expenses.

