Prince William's Caribbean Trip Became Most Expensive Royal Visit in One Year

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's official trip to the Caribbean in March 2022 cost UK taxpayers 226,000 pounds ($273,592) and became the most expensive foreign visit of a royal family member in the 2021-2022 financial year, the Royal Household said in its annual financial statement on Thursday.
Prince William and his wife were criticized for visiting the Caribbean, implying its "colonialism" nature. The public urged the royal couple to apologize and pay monetary compensation for slavery.
Prince Charles's trip to Barbados is in second place, costing 138,000 pounds, according to the statement.
In total, 4.5 million pounds was spent on the royal family’s official visits in the 2021-2022 financial year, the statement read.
The royal family's total expenditure for the period was 104.2 million pounds, which is almost 15 million pounds more, compared to the last year. Of this amount, 86.3 million pounds is a grant to the sovereign, which is allocated to the royal family for official expenses each year and is formed from taxpayers' money.
According to the financial statement, about 64 million pounds was spent on property maintenance, which is 14.4 million more than last year.