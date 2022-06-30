https://sputniknews.com/20220630/nato-meets-to-plan-new-cold-wars-as-world-shifts-to-multipolarity-1096811327.html

NATO Meets to Plan New Cold Wars as World Shifts to Multipolarity

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Miko Peled, human rights activist and author of “The General’s Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and “Injustice, the Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” to discuss an appeals court decision that upheld an Arkansas law which effectively banned companies contracted with the state from engaging in boycotts in solidarity with Palestine, why Democrats have so far failed to put up any substantial challenge to this clear attack on the right to free speech, why this inaction necessitates a popular movement against these anti-boycott laws and to expose Zionism as a racist ideology.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Arnold August, a Montreal-based author of 3 books on US-Cuba-Latin America. He is an award-winning journalist, publishes in English, Spanish & French on several continents, collaborates with teleSur, Cuban TV & Press TV Iran, is a Contributing Editor for The Canada Files, and a member of the International Manifesto Group. to discuss the real story of the prosecution of the artists responsible for the song “Patria Y Vida” in Cuba, the US involvement in using these artists to undermine the Cuban revolution in an effort to overthrow the Cuban government, why the desecration of Cuban symbols and US involvement in this song matter so much to the Cuban government, and how the race card has been used by the US government to undermine Cuba under a veneer of progressivism.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by K.J. Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific. He’s also a member of Veterans for Peace, and senior correspondent with Flashpoints on KPFA to discuss the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act in what is effectively a boycott of goods from Xinjiang and what effects it will have on the US economy, how this legislation was sparked by the unfounded accusations of the use of forced labor in Xinjiang and how it fits into the Cold War drive against China, the presumption of guilt inherent in this legislation and how that reveals the design of this legislation to destroy Xinjiang’s economy, and the recently concluded BRICS summit and the alternative form of development it presents to current neoliberal and imperial world order helmed by the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Radhika Desai, a Professor at the University of Manitoba and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group to discuss the ongoing NATO summit and Sweden and Finland’s joining of the alliance, the clear prolonging of the conflict in Ukraine by NATO powers and how the US military industrial complex is accruing massive profits on the backs of Ukrainians, why NATO really exists and how its focus has changed as we have moved on from the end of the cold war, and the fear that NATO and the G7 seem to be responding with to the rise of China and its partnership with Russia and other targets of US imperialism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

