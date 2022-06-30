https://sputniknews.com/20220630/nato-expands-in-europe-the-pacific-region-and-nato-scotus-rules-and-opioid-overdose-trends-1096810244.html

NATO Expands in Europe, The Pacific Region and NATO, SCOTUS Rules and Opioid Overdose Trends

NATO Expands in Europe, The Pacific Region and NATO, SCOTUS Rules and Opioid Overdose Trends

Turkey drops veto: Finland and Sweden on path to join NATO. 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T08:28+0000

2022-06-30T08:28+0000

2022-06-30T08:28+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

nato

turkey

radio

opioid crisis

drug overdose

scotus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096810085_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ed2969384a9e97bd20d31188902ce7.png

NATO Expands in Europe, The Pacific Region and NATO, SCOTUS Rules and Opioid Overdose Trends Turkey drops veto: Finland and Sweden on path to join NATO

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Correspondent calls in from Madrid, Spain to breakdown the latest developments from the NATO summit. They talk about Finland and Sweden - Turkey and those two countries have apparently come to an agreement and Ankara has withdrawn its objection to their membership in NATO. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the terms of the deal involve “Sweden intensifying work on Turkish extradition requests and amending Swedish and Finnish law to toughen their approach to those seen as threats by Ankara".KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about the NATO summit and China. NATO has had China in its crosshairs for a while, but the bloc’s Pacific ambitions are really on display at this summit, where for the first time the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan are attending. These countries have in the past participated in summits at lower levels of government. This has a number of implications. The Misfits talk about what it means to have these Pacific countries so involved in NATO activities, and what the Pacific can expect if NATO becomes more active in the region.Dr. Sharon Anderson, attorney and business consultant, former law school professor and lecturer at Howard Law, and the CEO and Founder of KCG Consulting Services joins the show for a SCOTUS ruling rundown. The US Supreme Court this week issued more important rulings as it comes to the end of its term. After overturning Roe v. Wade and state laws regulating the carrying of concealed guns, and allowing public funding of private schools last week, the Court this week allowed organized prayer at public schools. Decisions are still pending on immigration issues, power plant emissions, employment protections for veterans, and Native American sovereignty.Zachary Siegel, freelance journalist and a journalism fellow at Northeastern University's Health in Justice Action Lab joins the show to talk about the striking trends in overdose deaths. The opioid crisis is taking place not just in the streets of American cities, but also in prisons across the country. Last year nearly 92,000 people died of accidental overdoses from illicit and prescription drugs. In the meantime, the country seems to be awash in fentanyl, much of it smuggled in from China and Mexico. And, there doesn’t seem to be any national policy by which we can help people addicted to drugs to get off them. They discuss why drug abuse is still treated as a crime, rather than as a health crisis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, nato, turkey, аудио, radio, opioid crisis, drug overdose, scotus