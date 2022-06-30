https://sputniknews.com/20220630/latest-test-of-us-hypersonic-missile-fails-in-hawaii-pentagon-spokesman-says-1096832523.html

Latest Test of US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Hawaii, Pentagon Spokesman Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The newly conducted test of a US hypersonic missile in the state of Hawaii has failed because of a malfunction during the launch, Pentagon... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

This is the second unsuccessful attempt to test missiles under the Conventional Prompt Strike program, designed to develop hypersonic weapons installed on Zumwalt destroyers and Virginia-class submarines and capable of exceeding the speed of sound five times. The first launch failed in October due to a malfunction in the boosters.On May 14, the US air force conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The launch was carried out from the southern coast of California and the speed of the rocket was five times greater than the speed of sound.

