https://sputniknews.com/20220630/latest-test-of-us-hypersonic-missile-fails-in-hawaii-pentagon-spokesman-says-1096832523.html
Latest Test of US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Hawaii, Pentagon Spokesman Says
Latest Test of US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Hawaii, Pentagon Spokesman Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The newly conducted test of a US hypersonic missile in the state of Hawaii has failed because of a malfunction during the launch, Pentagon... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-30T11:00+0000
2022-06-30T11:00+0000
2022-06-30T11:00+0000
hypersonic missiles
hypersonic weapons
us
hawaii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_77ddea7d9a4068104b754c560f5d8004.jpg
This is the second unsuccessful attempt to test missiles under the Conventional Prompt Strike program, designed to develop hypersonic weapons installed on Zumwalt destroyers and Virginia-class submarines and capable of exceeding the speed of sound five times. The first launch failed in October due to a malfunction in the boosters.On May 14, the US air force conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The launch was carried out from the southern coast of California and the speed of the rocket was five times greater than the speed of sound.
hawaii
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107957/15/1079571538_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd42193b1f706b7e224f0931c21f3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hypersonic missiles, hypersonic weapons, us, hawaii
Latest Test of US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Hawaii, Pentagon Spokesman Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The newly conducted test of a US hypersonic missile in the state of Hawaii has failed because of a malfunction during the launch, Pentagon spokesman Tim Gorman said on Thursday.
"An anomaly occurred following ignition of the test asset," Gorman said in a statement sent to Bloomberg, adding that the launch was conducted on Wednesday.
This is the second unsuccessful attempt to test missiles
under the Conventional Prompt Strike program, designed to develop hypersonic weapons installed on Zumwalt destroyers and Virginia-class submarines and capable of exceeding the speed of sound five times. The first launch failed in October due to a malfunction in the boosters.
On May 14, the US air force conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The launch was carried out from the southern coast of California and the speed of the rocket was five times greater than the speed of sound.