Kremlin Says Johnson's Opinion Irrelevant for Putin's Decision on G20 Attendance
Johnson said earlier this week that it was "highly unlikely" that Putin would attend the G20 summit, which will take place in Bali from November 15-16. The prime minister added that he "would be absolutely amazed if Putin goes in person."Yuri Ushakov, Putin's close aide, said earlier this week that Putin had accepted Indonesian President Joko Widodo's invitation to attend the in-person summit. However, he said, there was no final decision yet on the format of the president's participation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that the statements of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not affect Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision on whether to attend the G20 summit.
, which will take place in Bali from November 15-16. The prime minister added that he "would be absolutely amazed if Putin goes in person."
"You know that Mr. Johnson makes a lot of different statements and declarations: felicitous, less felicitous, completely infelicitous, and monstrous in its contents," Peskov told journalists when asked about Johnson's statements, adding that none of those will affect Putin's decision.
Yuri Ushakov, Putin's close aide, said earlier this week that Putin had accepted Indonesian President Joko Widodo's invitation to attend the in-person summit
. However, he said, there was no final decision yet on the format of the president's participation.