Kremlin Says Johnson's Opinion Irrelevant for Putin's Decision on G20 Attendance

Johnson said earlier this week that it was "highly unlikely" that Putin would attend the G20 summit, which will take place in Bali from November 15-16. The prime minister added that he "would be absolutely amazed if Putin goes in person."Yuri Ushakov, Putin's close aide, said earlier this week that Putin had accepted Indonesian President Joko Widodo's invitation to attend the in-person summit. However, he said, there was no final decision yet on the format of the president's participation.

