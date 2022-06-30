https://sputniknews.com/20220630/january-6-committee-subpoenas-ex-white-house-lawyer-pat-cipollone-to-testify-1096819888.html

January 6 Committee Subpoenas Ex-White House Lawyer Pat Cipollone to Testify

January 6 Committee Subpoenas Ex-White House Lawyer Pat Cipollone to Testify

Reports suggest that the committee has long been long considering Cippolone a key behind-the-scenes actor of the previous administration and an important... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-30T07:52+0000

2022-06-30T07:52+0000

2022-06-30T08:33+0000

capitol hill

us

pat cipollone

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096171935_0:212:3071:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_79cded6f3f913e66464d5735f56e3dc3.jpg

The January 6 committee subpoenaed ex-President Trump's top lawyer Pat Cipollone on Wednesday.According to media reports, the counselor - who was a lead defender of Trump during his first impeachment trial - was one of the presidential team members who opposed the efforts to challenge the outcome of the 2020 elections by the 45th, and even threatened to resign at one point as tensions escalated.According to White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, the lawyer warned Trump before the January 6 events that there would be grave concerns if he goes to the Capitol to stop Congress from certifying the elections, saying that "we're going to get charged with every crime imaginable."She also said he had a dispute with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows regarding the rioters.The committee, which includes seven Democrats and two Republicans, was formed to investigate the events of January 6, 2021, when a crowd of protesters forced their way into the Capitol building, prompting the evacuation of lawmakers.Following the clashes, Democrats accused Trump of "incitement of insurrection" and tried to impeach him, but the motion failed to gain enough support in the Senate.The lawmakers alleged there was a "multi-pronged conspiracy" to overturn the 2020 election results by Trump, despite the fact that he called on his supporters, via his now-suspended Twitter account, "to stay peaceful" and "go home" and later condemned the violence.The ex-president repeatedly slammed the accusations and criticized the work of the committee, calling it yet another instance of a witch-hunt against him.

capitol hill

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

capitol hill, us, pat cipollone, donald trump