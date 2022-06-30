International
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/israels-knesset-votes-to-dissolve-parliament-election-scheduled-for-november-1-1096824583.html
Israel's Knesset Votes to Dissolve Parliament, Election Scheduled for November 1
Israel's Knesset Votes to Dissolve Parliament, Election Scheduled for November 1
The November election will mark the fifth time Israel is heading to the polls in under four years. 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-30T07:57+0000
2022-06-30T08:28+0000
middle east
israel
knesset
yair lapid
prime minister
government
coalition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096825106_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_245fbedf3c4cc80fc8c93a89e09e318b.jpg
The Israeli parliament voted to dissolve itself on Thursday, with the new election scheduled for November 1.The decision to dissolve parliament received 92 votes in favour, with none of the lawmakers opposing.Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to become acting prime minister after midnight on Friday. The fourteenth person to hold this position, he will take over from Naftali Bennett, who is the country's shortest-serving prime minister.The government coalition, titled 'Bloc of Change', failed to secure a majority, collapsing just a year after it was formed in a historic move that united ideologically diverse parties and even included an Arab faction for the first time.The political experiment to bring together parties from different corners of the Israeli political spectrum seems to have come to an end with Thursday's vote. Meanwhile, poll numbers are showing that the party of ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is mired in a corruption scandal, are gaining popularity. In September, Likud is expected to go to the primaries and elect its next leader, with Netanyahu likely to win the race. Should this be the case, his party is projected to secure between 35 and 38 seats in the chamber - which does not guarantee that Likud will manage to form a government. If Likud or any other party fails to do so, Israel will head to the polls once again.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1e/1096825106_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7cfb3ece5eb36ca39dcd5fd55bd396f6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, knesset, yair lapid, prime minister, government, coalition

Israel's Knesset Votes to Dissolve Parliament, Election Scheduled for November 1

07:57 GMT 30.06.2022 (Updated: 08:28 GMT 30.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANAThis picture shows a general view of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) during a meeting, in Jerusalem on June 30, 2022.
This picture shows a general view of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) during a meeting, in Jerusalem on June 30, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / MENAHEM KAHANA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The November election will mark the fifth time Israel is heading to the polls in under four years.
The Israeli parliament voted to dissolve itself on Thursday, with the new election scheduled for November 1.
The decision to dissolve parliament received 92 votes in favour, with none of the lawmakers opposing.
Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is set to become acting prime minister after midnight on Friday. The fourteenth person to hold this position, he will take over from Naftali Bennett, who is the country's shortest-serving prime minister.
The government coalition, titled 'Bloc of Change', failed to secure a majority, collapsing just a year after it was formed in a historic move that united ideologically diverse parties and even included an Arab faction for the first time.
The political experiment to bring together parties from different corners of the Israeli political spectrum seems to have come to an end with Thursday's vote.
Meanwhile, poll numbers are showing that the party of ex-Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is mired in a corruption scandal, are gaining popularity. In September, Likud is expected to go to the primaries and elect its next leader, with Netanyahu likely to win the race. Should this be the case, his party is projected to secure between 35 and 38 seats in the chamber - which does not guarantee that Likud will manage to form a government.
If Likud or any other party fails to do so, Israel will head to the polls once again.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала