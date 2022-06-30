https://sputniknews.com/20220630/going-downhill-record-low-38-of-us-adults-extremely-proud-to-be-american-poll-finds-1096844623.html

"The 38% of US adults who say they are 'extremely proud' to be American is the lowest in Gallup's trend, which began in 2001," the pollster said in a press release accompanying the survey.The result marks the historical low for "extremely proud" by 4 points, but is well below the average of 55%, the release added.The poll also found 27% of Americans are "very proud," 22% moderately, 9% only a little, and 4% not at all.The highest readings followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when America was awash in patriotism, Gallup said. But researchers note that extreme national pride in the US has been trending downward since 2015.In terms of partisan breakdown, the pollsters found record-low national pride among Republicans and independents, with Republicans' extreme national pride currently at its lowest point in the trend at 58 percent.Likewise, independents' extreme pride, which stands at 34 percent, is also the lowest on record for this category. And all three major party groups show double-digit declines in pride versus 2013, with Democrats' 30-point decline the largest.The current 32-point gap in Democratic versus Republican pride is larger than the historical average though smaller than the record-high 54-point gap in 2019, according to the release.All groups have become less inclined to say they are proud of their country in recent years, potentially due to deepening political divisions, gridlock in Washington, racial tensions, COVID-19, and inflation, Gallup concluded.

