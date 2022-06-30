International
https://sputniknews.com/20220630/going-downhill-record-low-38-of-us-adults-extremely-proud-to-be-american-poll-finds-1096844623.html
Going Downhill: Record Low 38% of US Adults 'Extremely Proud' to Be American, Poll Finds
Going Downhill: Record Low 38% of US Adults 'Extremely Proud' to Be American, Poll Finds
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A record low 38 percent of adults polled in the United States say they are extremely proud to be American, a Gallup survey revealed on... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-30T20:19+0000
2022-06-30T20:16+0000
poll
us
patriotism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_60ba62578d42ab0dcdb61b9fd0c47fe3.jpg
"The 38% of US adults who say they are 'extremely proud' to be American is the lowest in Gallup's trend, which began in 2001," the pollster said in a press release accompanying the survey.The result marks the historical low for "extremely proud" by 4 points, but is well below the average of 55%, the release added.The poll also found 27% of Americans are "very proud," 22% moderately, 9% only a little, and 4% not at all.The highest readings followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when America was awash in patriotism, Gallup said. But researchers note that extreme national pride in the US has been trending downward since 2015.In terms of partisan breakdown, the pollsters found record-low national pride among Republicans and independents, with Republicans' extreme national pride currently at its lowest point in the trend at 58 percent.Likewise, independents' extreme pride, which stands at 34 percent, is also the lowest on record for this category. And all three major party groups show double-digit declines in pride versus 2013, with Democrats' 30-point decline the largest.The current 32-point gap in Democratic versus Republican pride is larger than the historical average though smaller than the record-high 54-point gap in 2019, according to the release.All groups have become less inclined to say they are proud of their country in recent years, potentially due to deepening political divisions, gridlock in Washington, racial tensions, COVID-19, and inflation, Gallup concluded.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095555190_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aa2683ffeb912ce30bd971caea6a03e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poll, us, patriotism

Going Downhill: Record Low 38% of US Adults 'Extremely Proud' to Be American, Poll Finds

20:19 GMT 30.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaU.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans.
U.S. flag flies at the U.S. embassy in Havana, Cuba, March 18, 2019 days after the U.S. State Department announced it was eliminating a five-year tourist visa for Cubans. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.06.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A record low 38 percent of adults polled in the United States say they are extremely proud to be American, a Gallup survey revealed on Thursday.
"The 38% of US adults who say they are 'extremely proud' to be American is the lowest in Gallup's trend, which began in 2001," the pollster said in a press release accompanying the survey.
The result marks the historical low for "extremely proud" by 4 points, but is well below the average of 55%, the release added.
The poll also found 27% of Americans are "very proud," 22% moderately, 9% only a little, and 4% not at all.
The highest readings followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when America was awash in patriotism, Gallup said. But researchers note that extreme national pride in the US has been trending downward since 2015.
In terms of partisan breakdown, the pollsters found record-low national pride among Republicans and independents, with Republicans' extreme national pride currently at its lowest point in the trend at 58 percent.
Likewise, independents' extreme pride, which stands at 34 percent, is also the lowest on record for this category. And all three major party groups show double-digit declines in pride versus 2013, with Democrats' 30-point decline the largest.
The current 32-point gap in Democratic versus Republican pride is larger than the historical average though smaller than the record-high 54-point gap in 2019, according to the release.
All groups have become less inclined to say they are proud of their country in recent years, potentially due to deepening political divisions, gridlock in Washington, racial tensions, COVID-19, and inflation, Gallup concluded.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала