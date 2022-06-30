https://sputniknews.com/20220630/boris-johnson-uk-to-reach-25-of-gdp-on-defense-by-end-of-decade-1096834357.html

Boris Johnson: UK to Reach 2.5% of GDP on Defense By End of Decade

Currently, the UK's defense expediture represents around 2% of GDP, with the government projecting it would reach 2.3% this year due to London ramping up its... 30.06.2022, Sputnik International

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday that the United Kingdom will be spending 2.5% of GDP on defense by the end of the decade.His announcement comes amid NATO calls for its member countries to increase defense spending in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.“The NATO alliance is plainly in robust health and getting stronger, with new members and a new purpose," Johnson said as he delivered his remarks at a NATO press conference in Madrid.However, he was quick to note that it was "never remotely likely that Ukraine was going to join NATO anytime in the foreseeable future".

