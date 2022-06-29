https://sputniknews.com/20220629/zelenskyy-compares-natos-accession-policy-to-old-subway-turnstile-1096802824.html

Zelensky Compares NATO’s Accession Policy to Old Subway Turnstile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit on Wednesday compared the alliance's policy of accepting new members with the old... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

"NATO's open-door policy should not be like the old Kiev subway turnstiles. They are open, and when you come in, the turnstiles close until you pay. Has Ukraine not paid enough yet?" Zelensky said in his address to the participants of the NATO summit.The topic of Ukraine's accession to NATO has become more relevant amid the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24. Moscow has spoken out against Ukraine's membership in the bloc due to security concerns. A number of European states also did not support this initiative.

