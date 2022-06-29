https://sputniknews.com/20220629/us-supreme-court-justice-stephen-breyer-confirms-retiring-on-thursday-1096807373.html

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Confirms Retiring on Thursday

US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Confirms Retiring on Thursday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden in which he confirmed his intention to retire... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T17:13+0000

2022-06-29T17:13+0000

2022-06-29T18:16+0000

us

us supreme court

stephen breyer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096807373.jpg?1656526575

“This past January, I wrote to inform you of my intent to retire from regular active service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, upon the Court rising for its summer recess,” Breyer said. “Accordingly, my retirement from active service… will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon.”Breyer, 83, also said it was his honor to serve as a justice and uphold the US Constitution and the rule of law.The US Senate in April confirmed Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court to replace Breyer. Jackson previously served on the Washington, DC Court of Appeals and will be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.Biden’s nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court fulfilled his campaign promise to appoint the first black woman to the bench.

https://sputniknews.com/20220127/breyer-confirms-to-biden-his-retirement-at-end-of-current-us-supreme-court-term-1092561805.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us supreme court, stephen breyer