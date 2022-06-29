https://sputniknews.com/20220629/us-supreme-court-justice-stephen-breyer-confirms-retiring-on-thursday-1096807373.html
US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Confirms Retiring on Thursday
US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Confirms Retiring on Thursday
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden in which he confirmed his intention to retire... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T17:13+0000
2022-06-29T17:13+0000
2022-06-29T18:16+0000
us
us supreme court
stephen breyer
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1096807373.jpg?1656526575
“This past January, I wrote to inform you of my intent to retire from regular active service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, upon the Court rising for its summer recess,” Breyer said. “Accordingly, my retirement from active service… will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon.”Breyer, 83, also said it was his honor to serve as a justice and uphold the US Constitution and the rule of law.The US Senate in April confirmed Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court to replace Breyer. Jackson previously served on the Washington, DC Court of Appeals and will be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.Biden’s nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court fulfilled his campaign promise to appoint the first black woman to the bench.
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/breyer-confirms-to-biden-his-retirement-at-end-of-current-us-supreme-court-term-1092561805.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, us supreme court, stephen breyer
US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Confirms Retiring on Thursday
17:13 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 18:16 GMT 29.06.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden in which he confirmed his intention to retire on Thursday, setting the stage for judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to officially take his place.
“This past January, I wrote to inform you of my intent to retire from regular active service as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, upon the Court rising for its summer recess,” Breyer said. “Accordingly, my retirement from active service… will be effective on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at noon.”
Breyer, 83, also said it was his honor to serve as a justice and uphold the US Constitution and the rule of law.
The US Senate in April confirmed Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court to replace Breyer. Jackson previously served on the Washington, DC Court of Appeals and will be the first black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
Biden’s nomination of Jackson to the Supreme Court fulfilled his campaign promise to appoint the first black woman
to the bench.