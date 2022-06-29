https://sputniknews.com/20220629/ugliest-ive-ever-seen-fisherman-shares-pic-of-mysterious-creature-he-found-in-australia-1096793393.html

'Ugliest I've Ever Seen': Fisherman Shares Pic of Mysterious Creature He Found in Australia

'Ugliest I've Ever Seen': Fisherman Shares Pic of Mysterious Creature He Found in Australia

The man asked social media users to help him to identify the mysterious beast. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T13:17+0000

2022-06-29T13:17+0000

2022-06-29T13:17+0000

australia

creature

mystery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096794116_0:399:1017:971_1920x0_80_0_0_211774ff857559255b99e8d859f9fa28.jpg

Professional fisherman Jason Moyce took to social media recently (where he goes by the moniker Trapman Bermagui) to share a picture of an unknown creature he had caught off Sydney. He described it as "the ugliest fish" he had ever seen and asked his followers to share their thoughts about what type of fish it was. The fisherman himself suggested the creature was a blobfish, and his followers either agreed or suggested that it could be a monkfish or a toadfish."It was 4kg and caught in 540m deep waters", Moyce said, quoted by Newsweek.However, James Maclaine, a senior curator of fish at London's Natural History Museum, who was interviewed by Newsweek, said the creature was "definitely not a blobfish"."That looks to me very much like a monkfish - also known as an anglerfish - from the family Lophiidae... In fact I'd bet money on it because I'm pretty sure I can see the lure it uses to catch its prey, just between the eyes," Maclaine said.

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

australia, creature, mystery