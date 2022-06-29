https://sputniknews.com/20220629/twelve-injured-including-3-seriously-in-major-fire-in-central-paris---videos-1096786781.html
At least twelve people were injured, three of them seriously, after a major fire broke out in a residential building on Rue de Longchamp in the 16th arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday morning. The fire started on the first floor of the four-story building, spokeswoman for the Paris Fire Brigade Lieutenant-Colonel Claire Boët said, as quoted by BFMTV. A huge cloud of smoke can be seen on videos from the area affected by the blaze.As soon as the firefighters arrived, they managed to rescue several people waiting for help at the windows, Boët told reporters. Parisians were advised to avoid the area until the rescue operation is over.
At least twelve people were injured, three of them seriously, after a major fire broke out in a residential building on Rue de Longchamp in the 16th arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday morning.
The fire started on the first floor of the four-story building, spokeswoman for the Paris Fire Brigade Lieutenant-Colonel Claire Boët said, as quoted by BFMTV.
A huge cloud of smoke can be seen on videos from the area affected by the blaze.
As soon as the firefighters arrived, they managed to rescue several people waiting for help at the windows, Boët told reporters.
Parisians were advised to avoid the area until the rescue operation is over.