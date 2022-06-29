International
BREAKING: NATO Leaders Officially Invite Sweden, Finland to Join Alliance
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/twelve-injured-including-3-seriously-in-major-fire-in-central-paris---videos-1096786781.html
Twelve Injured, Including 3 Seriously, in Major Fire in Central Paris - Videos
Twelve Injured, Including 3 Seriously, in Major Fire in Central Paris - Videos
People were evacuated from the nearby buildings while fire brigades were battling the blaze. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T13:22+0000
2022-06-29T13:22+0000
paris
fire
video
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096788822_0:200:3077:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_717a79171a3f4aa2c0cb782082f9678a.jpg
At least twelve people were injured, three of them seriously, after a major fire broke out in a residential building on Rue de Longchamp in the 16th arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday morning. The fire started on the first floor of the four-story building, spokeswoman for the Paris Fire Brigade Lieutenant-Colonel Claire Boët said, as quoted by BFMTV. A huge cloud of smoke can be seen on videos from the area affected by the blaze.As soon as the firefighters arrived, they managed to rescue several people waiting for help at the windows, Boët told reporters. Parisians were advised to avoid the area until the rescue operation is over.
paris
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096788822_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_01af68b5ff3ea5d9a4117a62651455d8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
paris, fire, video

Twelve Injured, Including 3 Seriously, in Major Fire in Central Paris - Videos

13:22 GMT 29.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARINFirefighters are at work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an appartment building in Paris, on June 29, 2022
Firefighters are at work to extinguish a fire that broke out in an appartment building in Paris, on June 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / LUDOVIC MARIN
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
People were evacuated from the nearby buildings while fire brigades were battling the blaze.
At least twelve people were injured, three of them seriously, after a major fire broke out in a residential building on Rue de Longchamp in the 16th arrondissement of Paris on Wednesday morning.
The fire started on the first floor of the four-story building, spokeswoman for the Paris Fire Brigade Lieutenant-Colonel Claire Boët said, as quoted by BFMTV.
A huge cloud of smoke can be seen on videos from the area affected by the blaze.
As soon as the firefighters arrived, they managed to rescue several people waiting for help at the windows, Boët told reporters.
Parisians were advised to avoid the area until the rescue operation is over.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала