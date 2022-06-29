https://sputniknews.com/20220629/severed-head-found-in-front-of-courthouse-in-bonn-1096787468.html

Severed Head Found In Front of Courthouse in Bonn

Local authorities have also discovered a human body not far from the scene, to which the severed head found near the courthouse likely belongs. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

A 38-year old man was detained by police in Bonn, Germany following the discovery of a severed human head in front of Bonn district court.According to Reuters, the cops said that the detainee, who is suspected of leaving the head where it was found, is from the Bonn area.A human body was discovered a few hundred meters away on the Rhine River, and the authorities reportedly believe that the severed head belongs to that corpse.The victim apparently was a 44-year old homeless man, The Mirror reports citing local newspaper General Anzeiger.Police was reportedly notified about the head by passers-by, while the suspect was sitting on a "nearby set of steps."The cops also said that no suspicious activity was reported in the area, and are currently seeking witnesses who might shed light on this situation.

