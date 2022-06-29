https://sputniknews.com/20220629/photos-chinese-spacecraft-tianwen-1-photographs-all-of-the-red-planet-mars-state-media-report-1096785209.html

Photos: Chinese Spacecraft Tianwen-1 Photographs All of the Red Planet Mars, State Media Report

Photos: Chinese Spacecraft Tianwen-1 Photographs All of the Red Planet Mars, State Media Report

China's Tianwan-1 probe was launched in July 2020. The crewless spacecraft entered Mars orbit in February 2021 and started operations in May 2021. A robotic... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T11:49+0000

2022-06-29T11:49+0000

2022-06-29T11:49+0000

china

mars

mars

mars

mars rover

chinese rover

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096787797_0:256:2729:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_3dea2074ecd1d07546ed1b1c487f4498.jpg

The China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Wednesday said that its unmanned orbiter and rover, Tianwen-1, have accomplished their planned scientific exploration tasks, including imagery data covering all of Mars, Chinese media reported.The spacecraft carried 13 scientific instruments to Mars to examine the planet. The mission's objective is to explore how water ice is distributed on Mars and the planet's habitability and physical evolution over time.The orbiter has circled Mars 1,344 times in the last 706 days and obtained mid-resolution visual data of the planet's entire surface.The CNSA added that the rover has also captured photographs from the South Pole, where almost all of the planet's water resources are locked. In 2018, an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency discovered liquid water under the ice of the planet's south pole.Other Tianwen-1 images include photographs of the 4,000-kilometre-long canyon Valles Marineris and impact craters of highlands in the north of Mars, also known as Arabia Terra.The data of the mission will be released to scientists across the world, the CNSA added.

china

mars

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

china, mars, mars, mars, mars rover, chinese rover