New Microwave Beam 'Drilling' Method May Unlock Vast Source of 'Clean' Energy

New Microwave Beam 'Drilling' Method May Unlock Vast Source of 'Clean' Energy

The company behind this geothermal scheme now plans to start harvesting energy from pilot wells reaching into the "super-hot" depths of our planet, by 2026.

A Massachusetts Institute of Techology (MIT) spin-off called Quaise Energy has set its sights on implementing a new concept of tapping into geothermal energy.According to a press release from MIT, the concept in question involves vaporizing rock using a microwave-emitting device called gyrotron and thus drilling deep holes that would allow harvesting geothermal energy “at a scale that could satisfy human energy consumption for millions of years”.Paul Woskov, research engineer at MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center and author of this idea, set his sights on using this approach to retrofit an abandoned coal power plant to turn it into a carbon-free power-generating facility.And Quaise Energy, which is commercializing Woskov’s work, hopes that, if conversion of that power plant works out, then the same process could be used for other coal and gas power plants.The company intends to start harvesting energy from pilot geothermal vents that would reach areas in the depths of our planet with temperatures up to 500 degrees Celsius, by 2026.“We believe, if we can drill down to 20 kilometers, we can access these super-hot temperatures in more than 90 percent of locations around the globe,” Houde remarked.He also pointed out that, with the sort of temperatures they would be harvesting, they would produce steam “very close to, if not exceeding, the temperature that today’s coal and gas-fired power plants operate at".

