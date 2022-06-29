https://sputniknews.com/20220629/nato-summit-in-spain-basf-plant-in-germany-may-close-due-to-gas-shortage-1096772388.html
NATO Summit in Spain; BASF Plant in Germany May Close Due to Gas Shortage
NATO kicks off its summit in Spain as the Ukraine crisis, eastward expansion, and increasing forces are the principal issues on the table. 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the G7 meeting. G7 nations are struggling to deal with a significant economic crisis as the US empire pushes them to come up with massive amounts of capital to counter China. Also, the group works on additional sanctions against Russia.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the NATO meeting. NATO kicks off its summit in Spain as the Ukraine crisis, eastward expansion, and increasing military forces are the principal issues.Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court. The base of the Democratic party is getting angry over the lack of party leadership's response to the Roe decision. Also, the SCOTUS makes another controversial decision regarding school prayer.Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Nicaragua is working to stop CIA-funded NGOs that are working for regime change. Also, France wants Venezuelan and Iranian oil back on the market.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel and some Gulf states are working to adjust their relationships due to the forthcoming visit of Joe Biden. Also, the EU-Egypt-EU gas deal is being interpreted as another green light for Israeli "abuses" in the "occupied territories".Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the EU economy. Due to gas shortages, German chemical giant BASF is considering closing a massive 11-square-kilometer plant. Also, the BRICS union is working to create a new currency to counter US dollar hegemony.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. We discuss the decades-long warning signs that a military confrontation in Ukraine was inevitable if NATO continued to surround Russia.Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss the rise of "US fascism". Recent SCOTUS rulings show that the US is well on the road to a quasi-religious state that exports violence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the G7 meeting. G7 nations are struggling to deal with a significant economic crisis as the US empire pushes them to come up with massive amounts of capital to counter China. Also, the group works on additional sanctions against Russia.
Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss the NATO meeting. NATO kicks off its summit in Spain as the Ukraine crisis, eastward expansion, and increasing military forces are the principal issues.
Teresa Lundy, principal and founder of TML Communications, a leading public relations, communications, and advocacy firm in Pennsylvania, and business columnist at Metro Philly, joins us to discuss the Supreme Court. The base of the Democratic party is getting angry over the lack of party leadership's response to the Roe decision. Also, the SCOTUS makes another controversial decision regarding school prayer.
Teri Mattson, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the Global South. Nicaragua is working to stop CIA-funded NGOs that are working for regime change. Also, France wants Venezuelan and Iranian oil back on the market.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Israel and some Gulf states are working to adjust their relationships due to the forthcoming visit of Joe Biden. Also, the EU-Egypt-EU gas deal is being interpreted as another green light for Israeli "abuses" in the "occupied territories".
Jack Rasmus, Prof. in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the EU economy. Due to gas shortages, German chemical giant BASF is considering closing a massive 11-square-kilometer plant. Also, the BRICS union is working to create a new currency to counter US dollar hegemony.
Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion of Iraq," joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. We discuss the decades-long warning signs that a military confrontation in Ukraine was inevitable if NATO continued to surround Russia.
Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, joins us to discuss the rise of "US fascism". Recent SCOTUS rulings show that the US is well on the road to a quasi-religious state that exports violence.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.