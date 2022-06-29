https://sputniknews.com/20220629/nato-leaders-officially-invite-sweden-finland-to-join-alliance-1096795703.html

NATO Leaders Officially Invite Sweden, Finland to Join Alliance

NATO Leaders Officially Invite Sweden, Finland to Join Alliance

The invitation was made possible after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his objection to the Nordic nations' membership in the bloc.

NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden into the alliance on Wednesday at its Madrid summit."Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols. In any accession to the Alliance, it is of vital importance that the legitimate security concerns of all Allies are properly addressed. We welcome the conclusion of the trilateral memorandum between Turkiye, Finland, and Sweden to that effect," the bloc said in its official summit declaration.

