NATO Leaders Officially Invite Sweden, Finland to Join Alliance
NATO formally invited Finland and Sweden into the alliance on Wednesday at its Madrid summit."Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols. In any accession to the Alliance, it is of vital importance that the legitimate security concerns of all Allies are properly addressed. We welcome the conclusion of the trilateral memorandum between Turkiye, Finland, and Sweden to that effect," the bloc said in its official summit declaration.
12:38 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 29.06.2022)
The invitation was made possible after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dropped his objection to the Nordic nations' membership in the bloc. Ankara held up Finland and Sweden's NATO bids for weeks over the countries' sheltering of officials from the Kurdistan Workers Party, a political and paramilitary force Turkey classifies as 'terrorists'.
"Today, we have decided to invite Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO, and agreed to sign the Accession Protocols. In any accession to the Alliance, it is of vital importance that the legitimate security concerns of all Allies are properly addressed. We welcome the conclusion of the trilateral memorandum between Turkiye, Finland, and Sweden to that effect," the bloc said in its official summit declaration.