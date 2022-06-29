International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-continue-to-shell-donetsk-republic-settlements---dpr-1096774169.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk Republic Settlements - DPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk Republic Settlements - DPR
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T04:40+0000
2022-06-29T04:40+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096450024_0:57:2942:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_d5284786cb06061dbe158af67c646b6a.jpg
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096450024_233:0:2774:1906_1920x0_80_0_0_fed8e07c1b863d677738aedb0cac8f89.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, donbass, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Smoke rises after shelling in Donetsk, amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine, on 13 June, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk Republic Settlements - DPR

04:40 GMT 29.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple cities in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks. However, Kiev's forces are still shelling Donbass cities, causing multiple civilian casualties.
The Russian forces have established full control over the Kherson region, as well as large swathes of the Zaporozhye region adjacent to the coastline of the Azov sea.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
New firstOld first
04:41 GMT 29.06.2022
Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk Republic Settlements, DPR Says
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала