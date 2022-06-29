LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Continue to Shell Donetsk Republic Settlements - DPR

In February, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) for protection from Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple cities in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks. However, Kiev's forces are still shelling Donbass cities, causing multiple civilian casualties.
The Russian forces have established full control over the Kherson region, as well as large swathes of the Zaporozhye region adjacent to the coastline of the Azov sea.
