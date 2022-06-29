https://sputniknews.com/20220629/jcpoa-talks-between-iran-us-in-qatar-unsuccessful-reports-say-1096804832.html

JCPOA Talks Between Iran, US in Qatar Unsuccessful, Reports Say

JCPOA Talks Between Iran, US in Qatar Unsuccessful, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations between Iran and the US in Doha to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have been ineffective, Iranian media... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

Tehran and Washington have failed to achieve results in the new round of negotiations on the JCPOA due to the insistence of the US on a plan it had proposed during the seventh round of the Vienna talks, which excludes any guarantee that Iran will enjoy economic benefits, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.The Doha meeting was not effective because of the US’s inability to agree to Iran’s red lines on economic advantages of a new deal, the agency added.The negotiations between Iranian lead negotiator Ali Baqeri and European Union coordinator for nuclear talks with Iran Enrique Mora were held in Doha on June 28-29 as part of the fresh round of talks over the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal, known officially as the JCPOA with the P5+1 group, which includes the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. US President Joe Biden's administration signaled its readiness to renegotiate the deal, and the two countries launched EU-facilitated talks in Vienna in April 2021.Following seven rounds of talks, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced a pause in the ongoing eighth round, citing "external factors."

