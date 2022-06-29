https://sputniknews.com/20220629/hunter-biden-racked-up-thousands-in-escort-bills-laptop-reveals-1096760632.html
Hunter Biden Racked Up Thousands in Escort Bills, Laptop Reveals
Hunter Biden Racked Up Thousands in Escort Bills, Laptop Reveals
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about G7 leaders floating the idea of enforcing price caps on oil, Hunter Biden's scandals getting covered up by the mainstream media, and how Democrats only care about abortion rights as a fundraising issue.
Hunter Biden Racked Up Thousands in Escort Bills, Laptop Reveals
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about G7 leaders floating the idea of enforcing price caps on oil, Hunter Biden's scandals getting covered up by the mainstream media, and how Democrats only care about abortion rights as a fundraising issue.
Guests:Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | G7 Leaders Float Farcical Oil Price Cap IdeaTara Reade - Former Biden Aide | Hunter Biden Racked Up Thousands in Escort Bills, Laptop RevealsIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Zelensky drawing a red line for when fighting needs to end, G7 leaders floating the idea of enforcing price caps on oil, and what Lithuania expects to accomplish by breaking international trade agreements on Russian shipments to Kaliningrad.In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila talked about how Hunter Biden's scandals are covered up by the mainstream media despite the national security threat his benders pose, the origins of the American ruling class, and took your calls.In the third hour, Tara Reade joined the conversation to talk about the mainstream media censoring Hunter Biden's laptop, the systemic cover up of sexual assault survivors in American politics, and how Democrats only care about abortion rights as a fundraising issue.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
lithuania
Hunter Biden Racked Up Thousands in Escort Bills, Laptop Reveals
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about G7 leaders floating the idea of enforcing price caps on oil, Hunter Biden's scandals getting covered up by the mainstream media, and how Democrats only care about abortion rights as a fundraising issue.
Mark Sleboda - International Security Analyst | G7 Leaders Float Farcical Oil Price Cap Idea
Tara Reade - Former Biden Aide | Hunter Biden Racked Up Thousands in Escort Bills, Laptop Reveals
In the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Zelensky drawing a red line for when fighting needs to end, G7 leaders floating the idea of enforcing price caps on oil, and what Lithuania expects to accomplish by breaking international trade agreements on Russian shipments to Kaliningrad.
In the second hour, Jamarl and Manila talked about how Hunter Biden's scandals are covered up by the mainstream media despite the national security threat his benders pose, the origins of the American ruling class, and took your calls.
In the third hour, Tara Reade joined the conversation to talk about the mainstream media censoring Hunter Biden's laptop, the systemic cover up of sexual assault survivors in American politics, and how Democrats only care about abortion rights as a fundraising issue.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.