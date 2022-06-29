https://sputniknews.com/20220629/greatest-takedown-in-history-of-internet-netizens-in-stitches-as-monica-lewinsky-mocks-trump-1096800737.html

'Greatest Takedown in History of Internet': Netizens in Stitches as Monica Lewinsky Mocks Trump

'Greatest Takedown in History of Internet': Netizens in Stitches as Monica Lewinsky Mocks Trump

The meme tweeted by Lewinsky made fun of Trump over allegations that he tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle on 6 January 2021 as he... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T14:33+0000

2022-06-29T14:33+0000

2022-06-29T14:33+0000

monica lewinsky

donald trump

social media

meme

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107649/17/1076491718_0:248:2761:1801_1920x0_80_0_0_6eefcff33d05a4659af8bbafe6b06ccd.jpg

Monica Lewinsky, American activist and participant of a high-profile sex scandal in the 1990s involving the 42nd US President Bill Clinton, has launched a meme jab against another ex-POTUS, Donald Trump, following recent revelations about his alleged conduct during the US Capitol riots of 6 January 2021.The revelations in question came in the form of a testimony delivered at the sixth public hearing of the January 6th Committee by Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.In her testimony, Hutchinson claimed that on 6 January 2021, Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle he was traveling in that day, as he allegedly sought to join his supporters at the US Capitol while the head of his Secret Service detail, Bobby Engel, sought to return Trump back to the White House.In response to this development, Lewinsky poked fun at the ex-POTUS by using a version of the so-called “distracted boyfriend” meme that contains reference to the infamous tape where Trump can be head bragging that, “when you are a star”, you can supposedly “do anything” to women, including grabbing them “by the p*ssy”.Quite a few social media users appeared rather amused by Monica’s stunt, praising her over it, while others used their opportunity to joke about Trump.“If his hands were bigger, he might have succeeded in making it to the Capitol,” one netizen suggested.“This may be the single greatest takedown in the history of the internet,” another tweeted.Donald Trump himself has already denied Hutchins’ allegations, and Engel and the agent who drove the presidential SUV on that day are also reportedly willing to testify that before the US House Select Committee that Trump did not “lunge at the steering wheel”.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

monica lewinsky, donald trump, social media, meme