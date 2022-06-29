https://sputniknews.com/20220629/ghislaine-maxwell-sentenced-to-20-years-in-prison-and-president-macron-embarrasses-biden-at-g7-1096771847.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison, and President Macron Embarrasses Biden at G7

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkey reaching a NATO deal with Finland & Sweden, and Senate... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Turkey reaching a NATO deal with Finland & Sweden, and Senate security chief Michael Stenger passing away.

GUESTWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Militarization of Europe, Turkey Agrees to Allow Finland & Sweden into NATO, and The Kurdish RebelsCharles Ortel - Former Investor, and Charity Fraud Expert | Russia's Debt, Will the 2024 Election be Free and Fair?, and The Bill Clinton AdministrationIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Wyatt Reed about the NATO summit, support for NATO in Europe, and Russia's response to NATO expansion. Wyatt spoke about the lack of dialogue in Sweden and Finland on joining NATO. Wyatt discussed the G7 meeting photos and the reliance of Europe on Russian oil.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Charles Ortel about Bill Clinton's biography, the Soviet Union, and CIA history in Ukraine. Charles explained how George Soros has been successful in the financial market and the NGOs in America. Charles talked about the history of philanthropists in America and how President Biden built his wealth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

