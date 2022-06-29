International
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/earthquake-in-afghanistan-claimed-lives-of-up-to-80-in-some-areas-of-paktia-province-1096808505.html
Earthquake in Afghanistan Claimed Lives of Up to 80% in Some Areas of Paktia Province
Earthquake in Afghanistan Claimed Lives of Up to 80% in Some Areas of Paktia Province
GARDEZ, Afghanistan (Sputnik) - The recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s mountainous areas claimed the lives of up to 80% of the population in certain villages... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T18:53+0000
2022-06-29T18:59+0000
afghanistan
quake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096588136_0:0:2592:1458_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5375d2b143e791204054b8a18560d3.jpg
The mountainous province of Paktia bordering Pakistan was severely affected by the recent earthquake. In one of the houses visited by the Sputnik correspondent, a family of eight people died under the rubble.A resident of one of the villages in this province, 18-year-old Mahmoud, also lost his entire family - his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He only has a young sister left."We are asking for help from international organizations and charities to help us rebuild our school and homes," Mahmoud said.Now he lives with his relatives and, despite the grief, he is already planning the future a little. He wants to rebuild the house and help his sister get an education.Last week, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. The provinces of Paktia and Khost bordering Pakistan were among the worst affected areas. The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to help Kabul deal with the consequences of the earthquake.
https://sputniknews.com/20220626/china-implores-us-to-stop-sitting-on-afghanistans-assets-1096669483.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096588136_110:0:2414:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_efab82c38369f960fc804047ac5cf0fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, quake

Earthquake in Afghanistan Claimed Lives of Up to 80% in Some Areas of Paktia Province

18:53 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 29.06.2022)
© Sputnik / StringerAftermath of Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan
Aftermath of Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer
Subscribe
US
India
Global
GARDEZ, Afghanistan (Sputnik) - The recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s mountainous areas claimed the lives of up to 80% of the population in certain villages and the survivors are forced to live in the streets, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The mountainous province of Paktia bordering Pakistan was severely affected by the recent earthquake. In one of the houses visited by the Sputnik correspondent, a family of eight people died under the rubble.
A resident of one of the villages in this province, 18-year-old Mahmoud, also lost his entire family - his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He only has a young sister left.
"We are asking for help from international organizations and charities to help us rebuild our school and homes," Mahmoud said.
Now he lives with his relatives and, despite the grief, he is already planning the future a little. He wants to rebuild the house and help his sister get an education.
In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 photo, an Afghan money changer counts Pakistani currency banknotes at a money exchange market in Kabul, Afghanistan. Afghans are increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in their government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption, and rising unemployment, according to the annual survey by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation released on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2022
China Implores US to Stop Sitting on Afghanistan’s Assets
26 June, 10:08 GMT
Last week, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. The provinces of Paktia and Khost bordering Pakistan were among the worst affected areas. The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to help Kabul deal with the consequences of the earthquake.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала