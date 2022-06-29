https://sputniknews.com/20220629/earthquake-in-afghanistan-claimed-lives-of-up-to-80-in-some-areas-of-paktia-province-1096808505.html
Earthquake in Afghanistan Claimed Lives of Up to 80% in Some Areas of Paktia Province
Earthquake in Afghanistan Claimed Lives of Up to 80% in Some Areas of Paktia Province
GARDEZ, Afghanistan (Sputnik) - The recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s mountainous areas claimed the lives of up to 80% of the population in certain villages... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-29T18:53+0000
2022-06-29T18:53+0000
2022-06-29T18:59+0000
afghanistan
quake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096588136_0:0:2592:1458_1920x0_80_0_0_6a5375d2b143e791204054b8a18560d3.jpg
The mountainous province of Paktia bordering Pakistan was severely affected by the recent earthquake. In one of the houses visited by the Sputnik correspondent, a family of eight people died under the rubble.A resident of one of the villages in this province, 18-year-old Mahmoud, also lost his entire family - his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He only has a young sister left."We are asking for help from international organizations and charities to help us rebuild our school and homes," Mahmoud said.Now he lives with his relatives and, despite the grief, he is already planning the future a little. He wants to rebuild the house and help his sister get an education.Last week, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. The provinces of Paktia and Khost bordering Pakistan were among the worst affected areas. The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to help Kabul deal with the consequences of the earthquake.
https://sputniknews.com/20220626/china-implores-us-to-stop-sitting-on-afghanistans-assets-1096669483.html
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/17/1096588136_110:0:2414:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_efab82c38369f960fc804047ac5cf0fc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, quake
Earthquake in Afghanistan Claimed Lives of Up to 80% in Some Areas of Paktia Province
18:53 GMT 29.06.2022 (Updated: 18:59 GMT 29.06.2022)
GARDEZ, Afghanistan (Sputnik) - The recent earthquake in Afghanistan’s mountainous areas claimed the lives of up to 80% of the population in certain villages and the survivors are forced to live in the streets, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The mountainous province of Paktia bordering Pakistan was severely affected by the recent earthquake. In one of the houses visited by the Sputnik correspondent, a family of eight people died under the rubble.
A resident of one of the villages in this province, 18-year-old Mahmoud, also lost his entire family - his parents, two brothers and three sisters. He only has a young sister left.
"We are asking for help from international organizations and charities to help us rebuild our school and homes," Mahmoud said.
Now he lives with his relatives and, despite the grief, he is already planning the future a little. He wants to rebuild the house and help his sister get an education.
Last week, a powerful 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, leaving over 1,000 killed and 1,500 others injured. The provinces of Paktia and Khost bordering Pakistan were among the worst affected areas. The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorism) leader Hibatullah Akhundzada has urged the international community and humanitarian organizations to help Kabul deal with the consequences of the earthquake.