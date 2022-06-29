International
BREAKING: NATO Leaders Officially Invite Sweden, Finland to Join Alliance
https://sputniknews.com/20220629/dutch-farmers-break-through-police-barriers-to-protest-near-ministers-house---video-1096793993.html
Dutch Farmers Break Through Police Barriers to Protest Near Minister’s House - Video
Dutch Farmers Break Through Police Barriers to Protest Near Minister’s House - Video
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch farmers protesting against measures to limit nitrogen emissions have tried to break through to the house of Nature and Nitrogen... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
The situation was so tense that the police were not immediately able to intervene and stop the protesters out of concerns for their own safety, the newspaper added.The minister was not at home when the incident happened, but her family was, Dutch newspaper NL Times said, adding that farmers were protesting outside her house for the second consecutive day.Protests have been going on for days in the Netherlands as the government earlier in June introduced tougher measures to limit nitrogen emissions into the environment. Farmers believe that such a policy will bankrupt many rural households since livestock and fertilizers are the main sources of nitrogen emissions.
12:19 GMT 29.06.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongFILE - Some thousand of farmers converge on The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2020, in the latest protest against the government's plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide
FILE - Some thousand of farmers converge on The Hague, Netherlands, Feb. 19, 2020, in the latest protest against the government's plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch farmers protesting against measures to limit nitrogen emissions have tried to break through to the house of Nature and Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal and attacked the police, Dutch media reported on Wednesday.
"A police car was damaged, and a slurry tank was emptied. The situation was threatening and unacceptable, also towards emergency workers," the newspaper quoted the police as saying.
The situation was so tense that the police were not immediately able to intervene and stop the protesters out of concerns for their own safety, the newspaper added.
The minister was not at home when the incident happened, but her family was, Dutch newspaper NL Times said, adding that farmers were protesting outside her house for the second consecutive day.
Protests have been going on for days in the Netherlands as the government earlier in June introduced tougher measures to limit nitrogen emissions into the environment. Farmers believe that such a policy will bankrupt many rural households since livestock and fertilizers are the main sources of nitrogen emissions.
