Dutch Farmers Break Through Police Barriers to Protest Near Minister’s House - Video

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch farmers protesting against measures to limit nitrogen emissions have tried to break through to the house of Nature and Nitrogen... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

The situation was so tense that the police were not immediately able to intervene and stop the protesters out of concerns for their own safety, the newspaper added.The minister was not at home when the incident happened, but her family was, Dutch newspaper NL Times said, adding that farmers were protesting outside her house for the second consecutive day.Protests have been going on for days in the Netherlands as the government earlier in June introduced tougher measures to limit nitrogen emissions into the environment. Farmers believe that such a policy will bankrupt many rural households since livestock and fertilizers are the main sources of nitrogen emissions.

