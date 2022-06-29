https://sputniknews.com/20220629/countdown-begins-for-the-launch-of-indian-rocket-carrying-3-singapore-satellites-on-thursday---1096776177.html
Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday
Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday - Photo
The launch of the Indian rocket 'PSLV-C53/DS-EO' on Thursday will be the 55th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission and the 15th mission using the... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International
The 25-hour-long countdown for the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites on Thursday, is set to begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (IST).While the two satellites, the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, have been built by Starec Initiative of South Korea, the third one, 2.8 kg Scoob-1, was manufactured by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore.According to India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in India's Andhra Pradesh state at 6 p.m. on June 30.The ISRO will use the rocket's fourth and final stage as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups -- Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and the larger PSLV-XL.
Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday - Photo
The launch of the Indian rocket 'PSLV-C53/DS-EO' on Thursday will be the 55th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission and the 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. If the launch is successful, the PSLV rocket would have launched 345 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1999.
The 25-hour-long countdown for the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites on Thursday, is set to begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (IST).
While the two satellites, the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, have been built by Starec Initiative of South Korea, the third one, 2.8 kg Scoob-1, was manufactured by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore.
According to India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in India's Andhra Pradesh state at 6 p.m. on June 30.
The ISRO will use the rocket's fourth and final stage as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups -- Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.
The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and the larger PSLV-XL.