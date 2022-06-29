International
Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday - Photo
Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday - Photo
The launch of the Indian rocket 'PSLV-C53/DS-EO' on Thursday will be the 55th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission and the 15th mission using the...
The 25-hour-long countdown for the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites on Thursday, is set to begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (IST).While the two satellites, the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, have been built by Starec Initiative of South Korea, the third one, 2.8 kg Scoob-1, was manufactured by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore.According to India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in India's Andhra Pradesh state at 6 p.m. on June 30.The ISRO will use the rocket's fourth and final stage as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups -- Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and the larger PSLV-XL.
07:37 GMT 29.06.2022
English: Fully integrated launch vehicle on Second Launch Pad of SDSC-SHAR as evening falls
English: Fully integrated launch vehicle on Second Launch Pad of SDSC-SHAR as evening falls - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
The launch of the Indian rocket 'PSLV-C53/DS-EO' on Thursday will be the 55th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission and the 15th mission using the PSLV-Core Alone variant. If the launch is successful, the PSLV rocket would have launched 345 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1999.
The 25-hour-long countdown for the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites on Thursday, is set to begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (IST).
While the two satellites, the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, have been built by Starec Initiative of South Korea, the third one, 2.8 kg Scoob-1, was manufactured by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore.
According to India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in India's Andhra Pradesh state at 6 p.m. on June 30.
© Photo : Twitter/@isroIndian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites, at the Spaceport of India.
Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites, at the Spaceport of India. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.06.2022
Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites, at the Spaceport of India.
© Photo : Twitter/@isro
The ISRO will use the rocket's fourth and final stage as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups -- Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.

The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and the larger PSLV-XL.
