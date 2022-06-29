https://sputniknews.com/20220629/countdown-begins-for-the-launch-of-indian-rocket-carrying-3-singapore-satellites-on-thursday---1096776177.html

Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday - Photo

Countdown Begins for the Launch of Indian Rocket Carrying 3 Singapore Satellites on Thursday - Photo

The launch of the Indian rocket 'PSLV-C53/DS-EO' on Thursday will be the 55th Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission and the 15th mission using the... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T07:37+0000

2022-06-29T07:37+0000

2022-06-29T07:37+0000

india

indian space research organization (isro)

rocket

space rocket

rocket launch

space

research

satellite

launch

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096779972_0:133:1280:853_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3ba9d2f3ea4253efa24cce90234fab.jpg

The 25-hour-long countdown for the launch of India's Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), carrying three Singapore satellites on Thursday, is set to begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m. (IST).While the two satellites, the 365 kg DS-EO and 155 kg NeuSAR, have been built by Starec Initiative of South Korea, the third one, 2.8 kg Scoob-1, was manufactured by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore.According to India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the PSLV-C53 rocket is expected to blast off from the second launch pad at the Sriharikota rocket port in India's Andhra Pradesh state at 6 p.m. on June 30.The ISRO will use the rocket's fourth and final stage as an orbital platform for six payloads, including two from Indian space start-ups -- Digantara and Dhruva Aerospace.The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors and the larger PSLV-XL.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, indian space research organization (isro), rocket, space rocket, rocket launch, space, research, satellite, launch