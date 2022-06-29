https://sputniknews.com/20220629/british-government-gains-equity-stake-in-sex-party-planning-company-1096795549.html

British Government Gains Equity Stake in Sex Party Planning Company

29.06.2022

Taxpayers in the United Kingdom now hold shares in Killing Kittens, a sex party organizing startup founded by Emma Sayle, a schoolfriend of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Financial Times reports.This development occurred thanks to a convertible loan provided to Killing Kittens by the state-owned British Business Bank’s Future Fund in 2020.As the media outlet points out, the loans provided under the Future Fund program to “innovative firms” during the COVID pandemic featured a clause that converts said loans into equity at the recipient company’s next fundraising, which is what happened in Killing Kittens’ case.Sayle herself said that her company raised £1 million during its latest round, which valued Killing Kittens at about £15 million, with the government owning a 1.5 percent share.Established in 2005, Killing Kittens is known for its “exclusive and hedonistic” events, as the media outlet put it, hosted members-only events in a number of major cities across the world. The company has also developed its own adult social media network.

