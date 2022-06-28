https://sputniknews.com/20220628/west-has-unleashed-information-war-against-india-for-new-delhis-stance-on-ukraine-experts-say-1096747640.html

West Has Unleashed Information War Against India for New Delhi's Stance on Ukraine, Experts Say

West Has Unleashed Information War Against India for New Delhi's Stance on Ukraine, Experts Say

The Western media has published unsubstantiated reports of business transactions between India and Russia since Moscow launched its special military operation... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T11:11+0000

2022-06-28T11:11+0000

2022-06-28T11:11+0000

india

narendra modi

ukraine

russia

information warfare

western media

us

eu

oil

crude oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096751736_0:220:3250:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_094c854ab4390c05bfd5bffe36a215a8.jpg

As India disapproved of unilateral sanctions against Russia, the US and Europe have unleashed an information warfare to pressure the Indian government on global platforms, observe Indian experts.Sandeep Tripathi, the Forum for Global Studies founder, reckoned that Western media reports and opinion pieces are biased. British daily The Guardian published an unsubstantiated report accusing India of serving as a backdoor for Russian oil to supply the European market. It was published hours before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was about to participate G-7 summit in Germany."New Delhi has sidelined all the tactical pressure since the ongoing [Ukraine crisis] at every platform, i.e., United Nations Security Council, Quad, etc. A divided West is not in a position to pressure a country like India, which enjoys decisional autonomy," Tripathi underlined.Several Western analysts blasted India for maintaining ties with Russia, citing around 10-fold jump in oil import from Russia since March this year. India has purchased over $3.2 billion of Russian oil at a discounted price.However, the monthly export-import data published by India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas refuted the reports, indicating monthly crude oil purchases remain at the pre-conflict level.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has categorically conveyed to G-7 leaders that India would continue to do what it thinks is best in the interest of its energy security. Yogendra Kapoor, a Delhi-based senior economist, said the West has a "diplomatic issue with India's special and reciprocal relationship with Russia".On Monday, India's Register of Shipping, one of the world's top classification companies, rebuffed a report published by Reuters that blamed it for providing safety certification to dozens of ships managed by top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot.Reuters accused Indian Register of Shipping of enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere by providing a safety net after Western certifiers withdrew their services in response to US-led sanctions against Moscow."The vessels are operated by various entities in Dubai and in other parts of the world. None of the companies which own the ships are registered in Russia," the press statement read.The Indian organization has also criticized Reuters for mentioning "international" and "global" sanctions in its report, saying the "vast majority of countries around the world" have not sanctioned Russia.On the Ukraine crisis, India reiterated its long-standing position on Monday, highlighting dialogue and diplomacy between the parties.

https://sputniknews.com/20220622/watch-white-house-nsc-spox-gives-totally-different-answers-on-china-india-oil-imports-from-russia-1096572396.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

india, narendra modi, ukraine, russia, information warfare, western media, us, eu, oil, crude oil