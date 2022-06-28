https://sputniknews.com/20220628/washington-dc--new-york-city-run-out-of-monkeypox-vaccines-in-less-than-a-day-1096739609.html

Washington, DC & New York City Run Out of Monkeypox Vaccines in Less Than a Day

Washington, DC & New York City Run Out of Monkeypox Vaccines in Less Than a Day

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease that is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T09:39+0000

2022-06-28T09:39+0000

2022-06-28T09:39+0000

monkeypox

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:173:2660:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_07f224df4da20a9c7cbdd52e881e6fcd.jpg

New York City and Washington, DC, ran out of their supplies of vaccines to treat monkeypox soon after the cities begun offering the vaccine, according to The Hill.According to the Hill, New York City started its vaccination campaign on Thursday, but soon had all slots filled, the same situation has happened in Washington, DC.According to the recent data, more than 200 monkeypox cases have been reported in 26 other US states.Earlier, several US doctors have appealed to the public not to panic because monkeypox is easily detectable and it is a treatable disease.On 23 June, the World Health Organization said that more than 3,200 people from 48 countries had contracted the virus in the last six weeks, while one person had died. Monkeypox is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

monkeypox, us