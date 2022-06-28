https://sputniknews.com/20220628/washington-dc--new-york-city-run-out-of-monkeypox-vaccines-in-less-than-a-day-1096739609.html
Washington, DC & New York City Run Out of Monkeypox Vaccines in Less Than a Day
New York City and Washington, DC, ran out of their supplies of vaccines to treat monkeypox soon after the cities begun offering the vaccine, according to The Hill.
According to the Hill, New York City started its vaccination campaign on Thursday, but soon had all slots filled, the same situation has happened in Washington, DC.
“When additional doses become available, the vaccination scheduling portal will reopen. Stay tuned to D.C. Health’s social platforms for updates,” the DC health department tweeted on Monday.
According to the recent data, more than 200 monkeypox cases have been reported in 26 other US states.
Earlier, several US doctors have appealed to the public not to panic because monkeypox is easily detectable and it is a treatable disease.
On 23 June, the World Health Organization said that more than 3,200 people from 48 countries had contracted the virus
in the last six weeks, while one person had died.
Monkeypox is usually transmitted to people from wild animals and is endemic in some African countries. The disease can be transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.