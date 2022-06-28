https://sputniknews.com/20220628/us-not-planning-exercises-military-base-in-western-sahara-military-official-says-1096764416.html

US Not Planning Exercises, Military Base in Western Sahara, Military Official Says

US Not Planning Exercises, Military Base in Western Sahara, Military Official Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not planning to hold military exercises in Western Sahara or set up a military base there, Commander at the US Army... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T16:34+0000

2022-06-28T16:34+0000

2022-06-28T16:34+0000

us

africa

sahara

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/13/1095619575_0:178:3323:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ee206f5eafbf4238b7e0f8c68c9652a1.jpg

US Africa Command is currently holding the African Lion annual exercise together with partners and allies. It is taking place in four countries: Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia."No, African Lion is not and will not be conducting in Western Sahara," he said at a briefing.When asked whether the US may establish a military base in Western Sahara, the official replied: "I know of none."Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting with the Moroccan forces over the control of the region. Algeria, which supports the nationalist liberation movement, has long been at odds with Morocco over the issue.

sahara

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, africa, sahara