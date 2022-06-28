https://sputniknews.com/20220628/us-not-planning-exercises-military-base-in-western-sahara-military-official-says-1096764416.html
US Not Planning Exercises, Military Base in Western Sahara, Military Official Says
US Not Planning Exercises, Military Base in Western Sahara, Military Official Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not planning to hold military exercises in Western Sahara or set up a military base there, Commander at the US Army...
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is not planning to hold military exercises in Western Sahara or set up a military base there, Commander at the US Army Southern European Task Force, US Army Maj. Gen. Andrew M. Rohling, said on Tuesday.
US Africa Command is currently holding the African Lion annual exercise together with partners and allies. It is taking place in four countries: Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia.
"No, African Lion is not and will not be conducting in Western Sahara," he said at a briefing.
When asked whether the US may establish a military base in Western Sahara, the official replied: "I know of none."
Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting with the Moroccan forces over the control of the region. Algeria, which supports the nationalist liberation movement, has long been at odds with Morocco over the issue.