https://sputniknews.com/20220628/theft-of-gasoline-in-us-currently-up-compared-to-2021-national-association-says-1096765900.html
Theft of Gasoline in US Currently Up Compared to 2021, National Association Says
Theft of Gasoline in US Currently Up Compared to 2021, National Association Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The theft of gasoline at stores across the United States is up compared to 2021, National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS)... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T17:56+0000
2022-06-28T17:56+0000
2022-06-28T17:56+0000
us
gasoline
theft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096234973_0:219:2863:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_7515432a6717f8e4d16555475723e2a4.jpg
"It's certainly elevated compared to last year," Lanard said. "Anytime there's elevated prices, there's always more interest from criminals in exploiting a way to find a way to make money."Lanard said this information about elevated theft of gasoline is based on a survey among NACS members.The NACS spokesperson pointed out that the number of gasoline thefts so far this year are not a record high but is definitely a problem that is punishing the person least responsible for high gas prices: the retailer.Lenard noted that gas thefts in the United States have most commonly been done using an electronic device attached to a gas pump or retrofitting a truck to siphon gas from a store's fuel storage tank.A gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs an average of $4.88 as of Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096234973_67:0:2796:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_731fb3109e411ddc2a5a507f5a280960.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, gasoline, theft
Theft of Gasoline in US Currently Up Compared to 2021, National Association Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The theft of gasoline at stores across the United States is up compared to 2021, National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) spokesperson Jeff Lanard said on Tuesday.
"It's certainly elevated compared to last year," Lanard said. "Anytime there's elevated prices, there's always more interest from criminals in exploiting a way to find a way to make money."
Lanard said this information about elevated theft of gasoline is based on a survey among NACS members.
The NACS spokesperson pointed out that the number of gasoline thefts so far this year are not a record high but is definitely a problem that is punishing the person least responsible for high gas prices: the retailer.
Lenard noted that gas thefts in the United States have most commonly been done using an electronic device attached to a gas pump or retrofitting a truck to siphon gas from a store's fuel storage tank.
A gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs an average of $4.88 as of Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.