https://sputniknews.com/20220628/theft-of-gasoline-in-us-currently-up-compared-to-2021-national-association-says-1096765900.html

Theft of Gasoline in US Currently Up Compared to 2021, National Association Says

Theft of Gasoline in US Currently Up Compared to 2021, National Association Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The theft of gasoline at stores across the United States is up compared to 2021, National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS)... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T17:56+0000

2022-06-28T17:56+0000

2022-06-28T17:56+0000

us

gasoline

theft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0c/1096234973_0:219:2863:1829_1920x0_80_0_0_7515432a6717f8e4d16555475723e2a4.jpg

"It's certainly elevated compared to last year," Lanard said. "Anytime there's elevated prices, there's always more interest from criminals in exploiting a way to find a way to make money."Lanard said this information about elevated theft of gasoline is based on a survey among NACS members.The NACS spokesperson pointed out that the number of gasoline thefts so far this year are not a record high but is definitely a problem that is punishing the person least responsible for high gas prices: the retailer.Lenard noted that gas thefts in the United States have most commonly been done using an electronic device attached to a gas pump or retrofitting a truck to siphon gas from a store's fuel storage tank.A gallon of regular gasoline in the United States costs an average of $4.88 as of Tuesday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, gasoline, theft