Symptoms You Can Smell: Several Signs Point to Likelihood of Cancer, Study Claims
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally and the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
New findings from the UK National Health Service (NHS) have revealed several ‘warning signals’ of cervical cancer that should not be ignored.This particular type of cancer is the 14th most common in the UK, with an estimated 3,200 women diagnosed each year. However, as with all cancers, it is imperative to discover the disease at an early stage to have the best chances of survival.While there are no obvious symptoms during the early stages, the National Health Service (NHS) has urged individuals to be alert to one of the key signs, such as 'changes to your vaginal discharge'. In this case refers is made to not just the texture, color and consistency of the discharge, but also the smell.“Some women also have: a vaginal discharge that smells unpleasant and pain in the area between the hip bones,” warned experts at Cancer Research UK.Other early warning signs include:That being said, the health experts recommend getting a smear test to be on the safe side.The swab is used to detect abnormal cells on the cervix (entrance to the womb from the vagina.) It is detecting these cells and then removing them that can prevent cervical cancer.This kind of cervical screening is carried out under the NHS Cervical Screening Programme, first introduced in the 1980s.The warning to women to stay alert for the early signs of a possible disease comes as 37 percent of those aged 25-34 said restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic had impacted or delayed them being able to book their smear test.“There is no doubt about it – cervical screening saves lives,” Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England, was cited by The Sun as saying.
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women globally and the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK.
New findings from the UK National Health Service (NHS) have revealed several ‘warning signals’ of cervical cancer that should not be ignored.
This particular type of cancer
is the 14th most common in the UK, with an estimated 3,200 women diagnosed each year. However, as with all cancers, it is imperative to discover the disease at an early stage to have the best chances of survival.
While there are no obvious symptoms during the early stages, the National Health Service (NHS) has urged individuals to be alert to one of the key signs, such as 'changes to your vaginal discharge'. In this case refers is made to not just the texture, color and consistency of the discharge, but also the smell.
“Some women also have: a vaginal discharge that smells unpleasant and pain in the area between the hip bones,” warned experts
at Cancer Research UK.
Other early warning signs include:
Pain and discomfort during sex
Vaginal bleeding after sex, between periods or after menopause
Pain in your lower back or pelvis
Severe pain in your side or back caused by your kidneys
Peeing or pooing more than usual
Poor control of your bladder or bowels
Swelling affecting one or both legs
That being said, the health experts recommend getting a smear test to be on the safe side.
The swab is used to detect abnormal cells on the cervix (entrance to the womb from the vagina.) It is detecting these cells and then removing them that can prevent cervical cancer.
This kind of cervical screening is carried out under the NHS Cervical Screening Programme, first introduced in the 1980s.
The warning to women to stay alert for the early signs of a possible disease
comes as 37 percent of those aged 25-34 said restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic had impacted or delayed them being able to book their smear test.
“There is no doubt about it – cervical screening saves lives,” Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS England, was cited by The Sun as saying.