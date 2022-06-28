https://sputniknews.com/20220628/sweden-in-a-nutshell-baltic-island-drops-tourist-t-shirts-with-russian-crown-to-avoid-controversy-1096737136.html

'Sweden in a Nutshell': Baltic Island Drops Tourist T-Shirts With Russian Crown to Avoid Controversy

According to a Swedish politician, a heraldic tsar crown on T-shirts sold as souvenirs on a popular summer island may be utilized in “Russian propaganda”... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

A Russian tsar crown on tourist T-shirts celebrating the Swedish island of Gotland has sparked controversy. The seemingly innocuous heraldic symbol even raised historic memories of Russian occupation.The T-shirt in question features the Gotland coat of arms, with an illustration of a Russian tsar's crown above it.“I was a little scared. Why should one have state tsar heraldry over a Swedish municipal coat of arms?” local politician and MP candidate Ingebrikt Sjövik, who drew public attention to the crown after spotting it at Destination Gotland's souvenir shops, told national broadcaster SVT. “I don't think that Destination Gotland had any evil intent, it is certainly just a mistake. But it is incredibly historyless,” Sjövik said, referring to the short-lived Russian occupation of Gotland during the Russo-Swedish war of 1808 which Sweden lost despite having the support of the British Empire. As a result of the war, the eastern third of Sweden was established as the autonomous Grand Duchy of Finland within the Russian Empire.According to Sjövik, the symbolism is serious and uncalled for.“Given the security policy situation and Russia's stance regarding Sweden, and not least Gotland, such a 'small detail' can mean a great deal in Russian propaganda,” Sjövik ventured.Gotland, the country's biggest island with a population of about 56,000 and a popular summer destination, has been previously identified by Swedish analysts as a possible “entry point” for alleged Russian aggression, even if Moscow hasn't voiced any intent to do so. In recent years, Gotland has seen a drastic remilitarization and has been the focal point of political campaigns and military plans.Destination Gotland said the shirts in question were purchased last year, stressing that no one had reacted until now.“We did not know that it was a tsarist crown and that it had a connection to Russia,” marketing manager Adam Jacobsson said.Destination Gotland pledged to withdraw all shirts with the motif and offered customers their money back.“It is clearly unfortunate and regretful. We have no ambitions whatsoever to spread any Russian message and the shirt is being removed from all boats,” Jacobsson stressed.On social media, however, many found the idea ridiculous and the criticism overblown.“No one had cared in 2021... So... Can't you just focus on little more relevant information?” one Twitter user asked SVT.“Bombs and grenades, Sweden in a nutshell”, another one wrote sarcastically.“Oh no ban all Russian! Nothing Muslim needs to be banned? Weird,” yet another one chimed in.“Eh ... If Kristianstad can, so can Gotland, right? (No, I'll never stop nagging about it),” another one said, posting a snapshot of the coat of arms of city of Kristianstad with a similar-looking crown.Others ventured the shirt is poised to become a collector's item.

