Suspect in Oslo LGBT Pride Shooting Linked to Islamist With Dissocial Personality Disorder – Report

Zaniar Matapour, the suspect in the deadly shooting ahead of an LGBT festival in the Norwegian capital, has been linked to the notorious leader of an Islamist organization, Norwegian media reported.Two people were killed and more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service labelled an “Islamist terror act”. The 42-year-old Norwegian citizen, originally from Iran, was arrested shortly after the pre-dawn shooting in Oslo’s nightlife district last weekend and is being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism.Matapour belonged to circle around Arfan Bhatti, who in 2012 was involved in creating the organization Prophet's Ummah, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported. Already the same year the group was investigated by the Norwegian security police PST after threatening with “a new 22 July” – the date of the twin terrorist attack in Oslo's government quarter and the Labour Party youth wing's gathering on the island of Utoya that left 77 dead.In 1998, Bhatti was convicted for having shot a person as part of an extortion racket. The court psychiatrist subsequently concluded that Bhatti had “insufficiently developed mental capacities,” whereas later proceedings established that he had a dissocial personality disorder.In 2006, Bhatti was charged for shots fired against the Oslo Synagogue, and for planning to detonate bombs at the American and Israeli embassies in Oslo. The very same year, he was charged but not convicted for shots fired against the home of a Norwegian journalist.NRK further reported that on June 14 this year Bhatti published a picture of a burning LGBT flag on social media. His profile picture at the time also contained a quote calling for the killing of homosexuals.PST also stated that Matapour and Bhatti were recently spotted traveling in the same car in connection with a demonstration against a Quran burning.Matapour's lawyer confirmed that the two used to be neighbors, without going into detail.Remarkably, PST had contact with Matapour as recently as May, after he showed interest in statements that were perceived as violating Islam.“It was not established that the perpetrator had intentions of violence in these conversations, but PST is aware that the perpetrator has had challenges linked to mental health,” Børge Enoksen of the Oslo Police said.Zaniar Matapour came to Norway in the 90s as a 12-year-old and today lives in Oslo. The 42-year-old had been known to police before. Matapour has a history of crime behind him as well, including drug-related crimes. In 1999, he was sentenced to prison for a knife attack at a nightclub. In the verdict, the court took into account his “obvious mental problems”. In connection with another conviction for drug crimes in 2016, both Matapour's defense counsel and a family member stated that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.Norway's Justice Minister Emilie Enger Mehl announced that both the police and PST will be examined on how they handled the previous information about Matapour.

