'Stupid, Donkeys': Brazil Coach Slams PSG Managers for Neymar's Situation at the Club
Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) top hierarchy, including Nasser Al-Khelaifi, is reportedly unhappy with Neymar and the French outfit will be willing to offload the Brazilian this summer. However, his national coach has blamed the club's managers for the former Barcelona star's situation at the Parc des Princes.
Brazil head coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, popularly known as Tite, has ripped into PSG's coaches for asking Neymar to operate in the middle instead of a role out wide in the club's attack which includes Lionel Messi
and Kylian Mbappe.
Calling them "stupid", Tite claimed that Neymar was the "solution" to PSG's issues and not the "problem" as the top bosses at the club believed. Tite was also of the view that if Neymar was deployed in a wide role, his creativity would give a huge advantage to PSG.
But Mbappe and Messi currently occupy the right and left flanks in PSG's attack. The Frenchman and the Argentine were club boss Mauricio Pochettino
's choices for these positions last season and they are expected to continue in the same configuration next season as well.
The manager of the Brazilian national team, however, considers coaches who select Neymar for a position in the middle as "donkeys" because they are not allowing the 30-year-old to showcase his creative side on the pitch.
"He's not a problem, he's a solution. They say Neymar will make more mistakes playing there. But it's his position that makes him make more mistakes, because everything he does in creative terms there will be decisive," Tite told Portuguese podcast Sexta Estrela.
"If a coach plays Neymar on the wing, I will call him a donkey. It considerably restricts the creative capacity of a player with these qualities. Creativity is not constancy, it is contingency, it is circumstantial. He will make more mistakes, yes, because his creative ability is where he is required," he added.
Tite's comments come amid mounting speculation over Neymar's PSG future.
A recent report from French broadcaster RMC Sport suggests that the club has grown weary of his antics and his inability to power them to an elusive Champions League title.
Besides, his fitness troubles are also an area of concern in Paris. Last season, Neymar was out of action for nearly two and half months due to an injury.