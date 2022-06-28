International
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/perfect-and-beautiful-remains-of-baby-mammoth-found-in-canada-1096768194.html
'Perfect and Beautiful' Remains of Baby Mammoth Found in Canada
'Perfect and Beautiful' Remains of Baby Mammoth Found in Canada
The discovery of the mammoth’s cadaver was branded by the researcher who examined it as the most important find “in paleontology in North America". 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T19:00+0000
2022-06-28T19:00+0000
canada
mammoth
remains
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104368/47/1043684782_0:30:1320:773_1920x0_80_0_0_adfc882f9a94d8b0541b628efcfdd957.jpg
The frozen remains of a whole baby woolly mammoth have been discovered last week in Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory in Canada, in the vicinity of Dawson City, Yukon.According to CBC, the find was made by a gold miner working in Eureka Creek south of the city.The mammoth was named “Nun cho ga”, which means "big baby animal" in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin's Hän language. The animal is about 140 centimeters long and apparently died sometime between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago.As Dr. Zazula explained, the miner who found the mammoth made "most important discovery in paleontology in North America.""She has a trunk. She has a tail. She has tiny little ears. She has the little prehensile end of the trunk where she could use it to grab grass," he said describing the mammoth. "She's perfect and she's beautiful."
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104368/47/1043684782_126:0:1194:801_1920x0_80_0_0_bd948d4fa8228ab43d9ee2436d4cc2ab.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, mammoth, remains, discovery

'Perfect and Beautiful' Remains of Baby Mammoth Found in Canada

19:00 GMT 28.06.2022
© Wikipedia / Mauricio AntónWoolly mammoth
Woolly mammoth - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
© Wikipedia / Mauricio Antón
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The discovery of the mammoth’s cadaver was branded by the researcher who examined it as the most important find “in paleontology in North America".
The frozen remains of a whole baby woolly mammoth have been discovered last week in Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory in Canada, in the vicinity of Dawson City, Yukon.
According to CBC, the find was made by a gold miner working in Eureka Creek south of the city.
The mammoth was named “Nun cho ga”, which means "big baby animal" in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin's Hän language. The animal is about 140 centimeters long and apparently died sometime between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago.
"So she died during the last ice age and found in permafrost," said paleontologist Dr. Grant Zazula.
As Dr. Zazula explained, the miner who found the mammoth made "most important discovery in paleontology in North America."
"She has a trunk. She has a tail. She has tiny little ears. She has the little prehensile end of the trunk where she could use it to grab grass," he said describing the mammoth. "She's perfect and she's beautiful."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала