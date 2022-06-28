'Perfect and Beautiful' Remains of Baby Mammoth Found in Canada
The discovery of the mammoth’s cadaver was branded by the researcher who examined it as the most important find “in paleontology in North America".
The frozen remains of a whole baby woolly mammoth have been discovered last week in Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory in Canada, in the vicinity of Dawson City, Yukon.
According to CBC, the find was made by a gold miner working in Eureka Creek south of the city.
The mammoth was named “Nun cho ga”, which means "big baby animal" in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin's Hän language. The animal is about 140 centimeters long and apparently died sometime between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago.
"So she died during the last ice age and found in permafrost," said paleontologist Dr. Grant Zazula.
As Dr. Zazula explained, the miner who found the mammoth made "most important discovery in paleontology in North America."
Wow! This is the most complete mummified woolly mammoth ever found in North America. The preservation of this calf is remarkable! 🦣— Dr Dean Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) June 24, 2022
The discovery has just been announced today.
It was found on June 21, 2021 in the Klondike gold fields, Yukon, Canada.
📸 by Willem Middelkoop. pic.twitter.com/McsFVK0Bep
"She has a trunk. She has a tail. She has tiny little ears. She has the little prehensile end of the trunk where she could use it to grab grass," he said describing the mammoth. "She's perfect and she's beautiful."