https://sputniknews.com/20220628/perfect-and-beautiful-remains-of-baby-mammoth-found-in-canada-1096768194.html

'Perfect and Beautiful' Remains of Baby Mammoth Found in Canada

'Perfect and Beautiful' Remains of Baby Mammoth Found in Canada

The discovery of the mammoth’s cadaver was branded by the researcher who examined it as the most important find “in paleontology in North America". 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T19:00+0000

2022-06-28T19:00+0000

2022-06-28T19:00+0000

canada

mammoth

remains

discovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104368/47/1043684782_0:30:1320:773_1920x0_80_0_0_adfc882f9a94d8b0541b628efcfdd957.jpg

The frozen remains of a whole baby woolly mammoth have been discovered last week in Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory in Canada, in the vicinity of Dawson City, Yukon.According to CBC, the find was made by a gold miner working in Eureka Creek south of the city.The mammoth was named “Nun cho ga”, which means "big baby animal" in the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin's Hän language. The animal is about 140 centimeters long and apparently died sometime between 35,000 and 40,000 years ago.As Dr. Zazula explained, the miner who found the mammoth made "most important discovery in paleontology in North America.""She has a trunk. She has a tail. She has tiny little ears. She has the little prehensile end of the trunk where she could use it to grab grass," he said describing the mammoth. "She's perfect and she's beautiful."

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

canada, mammoth, remains, discovery