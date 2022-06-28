https://sputniknews.com/20220628/once-friends-howard-stern-now-wants-to-face-trump-for-the-presidency-1096770658.html

Once Friends, Howard Stern Now Wants to Face Trump for the Presidency

Once Friends, Howard Stern Now Wants to Face Trump for the Presidency

Considered by many to be the inventor of “shock jock” radio, Howard Stern and Donald Trump were once friends, with the real estate mogul being a frequent guest... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T21:30+0000

2022-06-28T21:30+0000

2022-06-28T21:30+0000

howard stern

howard stern show

donald trump

2024 us presidential elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107169/12/1071691241_11:0:1184:660_1920x0_80_0_0_9d937dbfb4327c6bbed12aababa467bb.jpg

Radio shock jock host Howard Stern said he is considering a run for president on his SiriusXM show Monday.The controversial host of “The Howard Stern Show” said that he will have a narrowly focused agenda, wanting to eliminate the Electoral College and expand the Supreme Court by appointing five new justices.Stern also took aim at the three Supreme Court Justices appointed by former President Trump. “It’s very hard to have a Supreme Court that’s openly lied,” he said. His solution, as many others have proposed, is to expand the court. “I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bulls***”Laying out the other major piece of his hyper-focused agenda, Stern said he would fix the voting system. The radio host, who also starred in the 1997 biographical comedy “Private Parts,” said he was only interested in running against Trump, not other Republican candidates. “I know I’ll beat his ass,” Stern said of Trump.Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers agreed at the time, saying, “If Trump decides to run again, you have to run against him. That’s my plan, that’s what is going to happen. We can’t leave it to the Democrats.”It is not clear from the discussion how Stern plans to get on the ballot. He could run for the Democratic nomination if Biden, who has repeatedly said he will run in 2024, decides against running for reelection. Alternatively, he could attempt to primary Biden, though primarying a sitting president is rare and difficult. The last significant attempt was in 1992 when Pat Buchanan tried to primary George H. W. Bush, though he failed to secure even a single state.Stern could also go the third party or independent route and take on both Biden and Trump at the same time. In 1994, he was nominated by the Libertarian Party in the New York gubernatorial election but dropped out after the state Supreme Court ruled that he would need to reveal his finances.Stern and Trump were once friendly, with the then-real estate mogul appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” multiple times. That changed after the 2016 election, as their political views grew further apart after Stern said Trump changed politically. Stern said at the time that he was a big supporter of Hillary Clinton and abortion rights.There’s no word yet on whether President Stern would host a daily call-in show from the West Wing.

https://sputniknews.com/20210807/trump-to-run-for-presidency-in-2024-presidential-election-ex-secretary-spicer-1083549817.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220505/report-biden-will-run-for-president-in-2024-if-trump-does-and-vice-versa-1095294590.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

howard stern, howard stern show, donald trump, 2024 us presidential elections