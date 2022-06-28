https://sputniknews.com/20220628/netherlands-warns-of-energy-crisis-domino-effect-that-could-consume-whole-of-europe-1096763268.html

Netherlands Warns of Energy Crisis ‘Domino Effect’ That Could Consume Whole of Europe

European governments are scrambling to fill underground gas storage facilities in time for the heating season after imposing a partial ban on Russian oil, gas... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Individual European nations achieving gas security by stocking up their underground storage facility reserves to 80 percent or more of their capacity won’t stop an energy crisis across the region unless the bloc collectively reaches this figure, Dutch Energy Minister Rob Jetten has warned.Jetten promised that Amsterdam would show “solidarity” with its neighbors if Russia-sourced gas supplies were cut off, but indicated that it would only consider increasing production at the Groningen – Europe’s largest gas field, if all other measures proved insufficient.“Only in the situation with all countries in the northwestern Europe in phase three [of their emergency plans], and having taken all the other measures you can take to prevent gas shortages, then we can consider production,” the minister said.The decades-long extraction of gas from the massive Groningen field has been complicated by earthquakes scaring local residents and damaging property, with Amsterdam previously promising to shut down the field in the coming years. The self-inflicted energy price hike facing Europe has led to speculation that the field’s operation could be extended. However, Jetten insisted that under current plans, the field would be shut down by next year or in 2024 at the latest.For now though, instead of expanding drilling in Groningen, Amsterdam has resorted to burning more coal, and is preparing to announce plans to build a pair of nuclear power plants. Additionally, Amsterdam and Berlin have reached a cooperation pact to jointly search for gas in the North Sea, with hopes that production of any reserves that are tapped can begin in 2024.European countries are scrambling to juggle the next-to-impossible task of shoring up their underground gas storage reserves while dramatically scaling down Russian energy deliveries. Last month, Germany’s Julich Research Centre calculated that without Russian gas, filling up the storage tanks and continuing to operate industry as normal in normal economic conditions may be mathematically impossible to accomplish.Earlier this month, energy specialists told Bloomberg that instead of filling up reserves in the summer months, EU countries are actually chipping away at their reserves. Gas Infrastructure Europe, a Brussels-based organization representing infrastructure operators across the bloc, keeps up to date tabs on European countries’ storage facilities’ status. According to GIE figures, storage facilities are just 56.97 full at present, with the United Kingdom and Poland boasting the highest ratings, of 95 and 97 percent, respectively, while the tanks of Bulgaria, Croatia, Hungary and Sweden at sitting at between 27-37 percent of capacity.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed regret that Moscow’s European Union partners had decided to cut down on the purchase of Russian energy “under pressure from their American overlords,” and characterized the move as a form of economic “suicide.”“One gets the impression that our Western colleagues, politicians and economists have simply forgotten the foundations of the elementary laws of economics, or, to their detriment, prefer to deliberately ignore them,” Putin said. Putin predicted that higher energy prices will severely undermine the European Union’s economic competitiveness vis-à-vis other regions of the world.Russia’s energy exports have yet to show signs of being affected by the EU and US energy ban, with state energy companies reporting record profits as prices climb and supplies are shifted to other markets.

