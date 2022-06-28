https://sputniknews.com/20220628/more-than-half-a-billion-in-south-asia-exposed-to-increasing-heatwaves-study-suggests-1096756551.html

More Than Half A Billion in South Asia Exposed to Increasing Heatwaves, Study Suggests

Since March, India and Pakistan have been experiencing an unusual series of heat waves, in many places, temperatures have exceeded upto 45-degree Celsius... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Heatwaves condition in the South Asia region, particularly India and Pakistan, will continue to increase annually if these countries fail to take the step to prevent its greenhouse effect, as they are currently contributing, according to a study published recently.In March and April, India witnessed a rise in the average temperature by 2 to 4 degrees, from 31 to 35 degrees Celsius, in most parts of north-western and central India. As a result, the average maximum temperatures (between 35.9 and 37.78 degrees Celsius) in the month of March were the highest in 122 years, with the maximum temperature across the country being nearly 1.86 degrees Celsius above normal.In India, as well as in Pakistan, heatwave incidents were more severe than normal this year. A heatwave, or extreme summer event, is generally declared when the maximum temperature is above 40 degrees Celsius or at least 4.5 degrees above normal.The academic says that if measures are put in place to reach the 2015 Paris Climate Accords, then the effects of heatwaves could be mitigated. “In the best-case scenario, we succeed in meeting the targets in the Paris Climate Accords, which added roughly two heatwaves per year, exposing about 200 million people to the heatwaves,” Chang added.Scientists also suggest a link between heatwaves and population. Urban planning is also important - the study suggests that if new towns and villages are built in places that are less subject to heatwaves, the number of people affected will be reduced.

