International
https://sputniknews.com/20220628/more-than-40-people-found-dead-in-tractor-trailer-in-possible-human-smuggling-case-1096734162.html
More than 40 People Found Dead in Tractor Trailer in Possible Human Smuggling Case
More than 40 People Found Dead in Tractor Trailer in Possible Human Smuggling Case
At least 46 people are dead after being left in a tractor trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen other individuals were transported to... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-28T03:22+0000
2022-06-28T03:22+0000
migrants
texas
texas governor greg abbott
death
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096733732_0:3:2452:1382_1920x0_80_0_0_1d667f1c5853e9f37f486d670f02b239.png
Police say there were around 100 people in the trailer, found in the late afternoon on Monday. The individuals have been described as migrants. One local reporter called it a possible human smuggling case.Border patrol officers were spotted arriving at the scene around 8 p.m. First responders were already attending to the victims and were spotted using thermal imaging along footpaths in the woods and along a nearby railroad track, apparently searching for individuals who may have left the truck.Monday was a particularly hot day in San Antonio, with temperatures reaching 101 F around 3pm, according to Weather Underground. The truck was found in a secluded area of San Antonio. It was initially reported that 25 individuals in the trailer were dead, but that number has quickly risen. It is expected that the number will continue to rise, with some suggesting it could exceed 50. An investigation is underway.The truck was discovered sometime before 7 p.m. (CDT).Texas Governor Greg Abbott blamed President Biden for the deaths. “These deaths are on Biden.” The Republican Governor wrote on Twitter “They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”As Twitter user Texas Blueblone pointed out, if the United States actually had an open-border policy, there would be no need for migrants to sneak through in a truck during the heat of summer.
https://sputniknews.com/20220625/about-20-migrants-died-while-trying-to-enter-spanish-city-of-melilla---source-1096646942.html
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1c/1096733732_311:0:2154:1382_1920x0_80_0_0_425ea3d6d61119050160e37c8f717769.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
migrants, texas, texas governor greg abbott, death

More than 40 People Found Dead in Tractor Trailer in Possible Human Smuggling Case

03:22 GMT 28.06.2022
Dozens of Migrants found Dead in 18-Wheel Truck in San Antonio, Texas
Dozens of Migrants found Dead in 18-Wheel Truck in San Antonio, Texas - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Ian DeMartino
All materials
At least 46 people are dead after being left in a tractor trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen other individuals were transported to hospitals in the area, according to KSAT reporter Dillon Collier.
Police say there were around 100 people in the trailer, found in the late afternoon on Monday. The individuals have been described as migrants. One local reporter called it a possible human smuggling case.
Border patrol officers were spotted arriving at the scene around 8 p.m. First responders were already attending to the victims and were spotted using thermal imaging along footpaths in the woods and along a nearby railroad track, apparently searching for individuals who may have left the truck.
Monday was a particularly hot day in San Antonio, with temperatures reaching 101 F around 3pm, according to Weather Underground. The truck was found in a secluded area of San Antonio. It was initially reported that 25 individuals in the trailer were dead, but that number has quickly risen. It is expected that the number will continue to rise, with some suggesting it could exceed 50. An investigation is underway.
The truck was discovered sometime before 7 p.m. (CDT).
Sub-Saharan migrants sit on a metal fence that divides Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2022
About 20 Migrants Died While Trying to Enter Spanish City of Melilla - Source
25 June, 02:35 GMT
Texas Governor Greg Abbott blamed President Biden for the deaths. “These deaths are on Biden.” The Republican Governor wrote on Twitter “They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”
As Twitter user Texas Blueblone pointed out, if the United States actually had an open-border policy, there would be no need for migrants to sneak through in a truck during the heat of summer.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала