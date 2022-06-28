More than 40 People Found Dead in Tractor Trailer in Possible Human Smuggling Case
At least 46 people are dead after being left in a tractor trailer on the southwest side of San Antonio, Texas. Sixteen other individuals were transported to hospitals in the area, according to KSAT reporter Dillon Collier.
Police say there were around 100 people in the trailer, found in the late afternoon on Monday. The individuals have been described as migrants. One local reporter called it a possible human smuggling case.
Multiple SAPD sources tell me it’s at least 40 people dead. Sixteen others were taken to area hospitals in varying conditions. Death toll could rise. https://t.co/zdb5KC6Q4M— Dillon Collier (@dilloncollier) June 28, 2022
Border patrol officers were spotted arriving at the scene around 8 p.m. First responders were already attending to the victims and were spotted using thermal imaging along footpaths in the woods and along a nearby railroad track, apparently searching for individuals who may have left the truck.
Monday was a particularly hot day in San Antonio, with temperatures reaching 101 F around 3pm, according to Weather Underground. The truck was found in a secluded area of San Antonio. It was initially reported that 25 individuals in the trailer were dead, but that number has quickly risen. It is expected that the number will continue to rise, with some suggesting it could exceed 50. An investigation is underway.
The truck was discovered sometime before 7 p.m. (CDT).
Texas Governor Greg Abbott blamed President Biden for the deaths. “These deaths are on Biden.” The Republican Governor wrote on Twitter “They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”
These deaths are on Biden.
They are a result of his deadly open border policies.
They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk
As Twitter user Texas Blueblone pointed out, if the United States actually had an open-border policy, there would be no need for migrants to sneak through in a truck during the heat of summer.
1) Politicizing death is horrible, but seems like it’s kind of your thing now, huh?— Texas Blueblonde (@txblueblonde) June 28, 2022
2) If the border was actually open, why would they need to hide in the truck?