LIVE UPDATES: Turkey's Erdogan Plans to Meet With Biden in Madrid

Turkey's Erdogan Plans to Meet With Biden in Madrid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that they planned to meet in-person in Madrid later on Tuesday or Wednesday.



"I had a conversation with Biden this morning. We may hold a meeting in Madrid this evening or tomorrow," Erdogan told reporters before departing to Spain for a NATO summit.

The White House later confirmed that the presidents had agreed to meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, as well as terrorism and the alliance's collective security.



"President Biden noted he looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the NATO Summit in Madrid where leaders will discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Transatlantic security and other threats to the Alliance," it said.



Erdogan said that deliveries of F-16 fighters to Turkey were "still on the table." Turkey made a request to buy US-made jets after Washington kicked Ankara out of the advanced F-35 joint production program to punish it for buying Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.