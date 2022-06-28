LIVE UPDATES: Turkey's Erdogan Plans to Meet With Biden in Madrid

The 2022 NATO Summit is taking place in the Spanish city of Madrid from June 28-30.
Heads of State and Government from NATO's member countries, along with key partners are expected to adopt a new Strategic Concept outlining the alliance's core security policies and challenges for the next decade.
The NATO summit in Madrid will end on June 30. The main discussions of the leaders of the bloc countries are scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.
