LIVE UPDATES: Turkey's Erdogan Plans to Meet With Biden in Madrid
The main topics of the NATO summit starting on Tuesday evening in Madrid will be the strengthening of collective defense and deterrence, as well as the continuation of assistance to Ukraine
nato summit
world
nato summit
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Turkey's Erdogan Plans to Meet With Biden in Madrid

10:38 GMT 28.06.2022 (Updated: 11:24 GMT 28.06.2022)
The main topics of the NATO summit starting on Tuesday evening in Madrid will be the strengthening of collective defense and deterrence, as well as the continuation of assistance to Ukraine, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.
The 2022 NATO Summit is taking place in the Spanish city of Madrid from June 28-30.
Heads of State and Government from NATO's member countries, along with key partners are expected to adopt a new Strategic Concept outlining the alliance's core security policies and challenges for the next decade.
The NATO summit in Madrid will end on June 30. The main discussions of the leaders of the bloc countries are scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.
11:18 GMT 28.06.2022
Turkey's Erdogan Plans to Meet With Biden in Madrid
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after a phone conversation with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that they planned to meet in-person in Madrid later on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"I had a conversation with Biden this morning. We may hold a meeting in Madrid this evening or tomorrow," Erdogan told reporters before departing to Spain for a NATO summit.
The White House later confirmed that the presidents had agreed to meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, as well as terrorism and the alliance's collective security.

"President Biden noted he looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the NATO Summit in Madrid where leaders will discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Transatlantic security and other threats to the Alliance," it said.

Erdogan said that deliveries of F-16 fighters to Turkey were "still on the table." Turkey made a request to buy US-made jets after Washington kicked Ankara out of the advanced F-35 joint production program to punish it for buying Russian S-400 air defense missile systems.
10:40 GMT 28.06.2022
NATO Chief, Spanish PM Hold Presser Ahead of Madrid Summit
05:16 GMT 28.06.2022
NATO Set to Label China 'Systemic Challenge' When Outlining New Policy Guidelines, Reports Say
NATO is set to label China as a “systemic challenge” when outlining this week its new policy guidelines, Bloomberg reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

The North Atlantic alliance will also highlight China's deepening partnership with Russia, the report said.

It said the so-called Strategic Concept will outline NATO's priorities for the coming decade, and is to be signed by NATO leaders at the Madrid summit this week. The previous 2010 version did not mention China and called Russia a partner, which is set to be changed.
