Jeremy Corbyn Details UK System-Wide Hit Job on Him; G7 and NATO Meetings Push Ukraine Hard Line

Jeremy Corbyn Details UK System-Wide Hit Job on Him; G7 and NATO Meetings Push Ukraine Hard Line

In a recent interview, Jeremy Corbyn revealed that he was attacked by UK, US, and Israel linked political, media, and military/intelligence assets during his... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

Jeremy Corbyn Details UK System-Wide Hit Job on him; G7 and NATO Meetings Push Ukraine Hard Line In a recent interview, Jeremy Corbyn revealed that he was attacked by UK, US, and Israel linked political, media, and military/intelligence assets during his run for Prime Minister.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US-led G-7 group argues that they must support Ukraine as long as it takes. Also, Russia is helping to arm Belarus and Kiev looks less and less likely to become a NATO member.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss UK politics. In a recent interview, Jeremy Corbyn revealed that he was attacked by UK, US, and Israel-linked political, media, and military/intelligence assets during his run for Prime Minister.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, joins us to discuss China. The US will hold its first trade talks with Taiwan as US-China tensions grow. Also, the US steps up military construction in the Pacific region, seemingly in preparation for war with China.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the upcoming NATO meeting. Turkey's NATO roadblock to Finland and Sweden will be a major topic and this week's meeting. Also, NATO will discuss its massive eastward expansion into the Pacific to threaten China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. European allies and a coalition of "realpolitik" domestic groups are pushing President Biden to go against pro-war Zionist forces and return to the Iran nuclear deal. Also, we discuss the difficulties in forming an Iraq ruling coalition.Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author of many books, including "The Dynamics of Russia's Geopolitics: Remaking the Global Order," international security analyst, and host of the "Geopolitics in Conflict" Show on YT, joins us to discuss the potential for diplomacy in ending the Ukraine crisis. Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has admitted that the Minsk accord was a ruse meant to distract Russia while the US-built Ukrainian military capability for an eventual war with Russia.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Some economists argue that stagflation has already hit the US, and the recession is likely not far behind. Also, will the anti-inflation moves by the US and Eurozone make matters worse?Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss Nazis in Ukraine. The US-funded, trained, and equipped Nazi movement in Ukraine has built a "state within a state" that makes the border nation ungovernable. Also, we look at the ideology behind the worship of Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

