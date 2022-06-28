https://sputniknews.com/20220628/i-think-youre-clear-joe-biden-voicemail-hints-he-knew-of-hunters-chinese-deals-report-claims-1096738566.html

'I Think You're Clear': Joe Biden Voicemail Hints He Knew of Hunter’s Chinese Deals, Report Claims

'I Think You're Clear': Joe Biden Voicemail Hints He Knew of Hunter’s Chinese Deals, Report Claims

Besides a trove information on his lurid personal life, Hunter Biden's 'laptop from hell' - the computer he abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop in... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T07:43+0000

2022-06-28T07:43+0000

2022-06-28T07:43+0000

us

hunter biden

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107705/37/1077053767_0:0:2131:1199_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f8b07ac5a1a7773a40590ed42626e0.jpg

Joe Biden called Hunter Biden in late 2018 after reading a New York Times story detailing his son’s shady business dealings with a Chinese firm, CEFC China Energy, according to a voicemail cited by the Daily Mail. The Times' article had pointed out that the oil giant’s chairman, Ye Jianming, had been arrested, while Patrick Ho, who ran its nonprofit wing, had been convicted of bribery.The audio had been discovered on a cell phone backup on his notorious ‘laptop from Hell’, discarded at a Delaware computer repair store in April 2019.The older Biden proceeds to say in the voicemail:This appears to be in stark contrast to President Biden’s vehement denial that he had any knowledge of his son’s murky business transactions.“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Joe Biden insisted at a campaign appearance in Iowa in September 2019. The stance was echoed by Biden’s ex-press secretary, Jen Psaki, and his chief of staff, Ron Klain.The unearthed voice message renewed calls for a probe of the now-president’s handling and knowledge of his son’s overseas dealings.“Joe Biden said he ‘never spoke’ with Hunter about his business dealings. That is simply not true. We need to know what Joe Biden knew and when he knew it,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), was cited as saying by The New York Post.Chinese Deals & ‘The Big Guy’The voicemail had been left by Joe Biden in the wake of a Times report that shed light on Hunter’s dealings with Ye Jianming.The Chinese oil tycoon is the founder and former chairman of CEFC China Energy Company Limited - now defunct. The billionaire has reportedly been under detention in China since March 2018 on charges of bribery. The New York Post reported in April that Ye has not been seen since his arrest, with his former company’s assets seized by the Chinese government.The outlet has previously cited emails showing the proposed percentage distribution of equity in the company, detailed by Hunter Biden’s business partner, James Gilliar. On 15 October 2020, The Post revealed an email exchange between Gilliar and Hunter associate Tony Bobulinski. In it, the two discussed an unspecified business deal with a Chinese firm which included allocating "20 [percent] for H[unter]" and "10 percent" for "the big guy". Speaking to Tucker Carlson on 27 October 2020, Bobulinski claimed that the "big guy" was the then-Vice President Joe Biden. The White House has since vehemently denied that the "big guy" from the laptop docs had anything to do with the 46th POTUS.The Times also reported in 2018 that Patrick Ho had called Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, following his arrest. However, at the time, James Biden told the outlet e believed the call had been intended for Hunter Biden.The latter’s friends had taunted him about his uncle’s damming remarks to the paper, connecting Hunter Biden with Ho. Devon Archer, Hunter’s ex-business partner who was sentenced to over a year-long prison stay in February for his role in a scheme to defraud a Native American tribe of some $60 million in bonds, texted him the day after The Times report came out, according to the Daily Mail.“Nice quote from uncle jimmy. I hope you thanked him for that,” he wrote, eliciting the following response from Hunter Biden:According to the report, after Patrick Ho was arrested, he contacted Hunter Biden and paid him a $1million retainer to represent him as his attorney.Furthermore, at the time, US federal agents had been surveilling Ho as a potential spy for China, according to a copy of a FISA warrant cited by the Mail. The outlet added that back in May 2018, while filing himself with a prostitute in a hotel, Hunter Biden accidentally recorded himself referencing Patrick Ho, saying:The fresh revelations come as Hunter Biden remains under federal investigation for possible tax fraud stemming from his overseas business dealings.In late April, House Republicans asked Hunter Biden’s business associate Eric Schwerin to hand over documents that they believe would link the president to those questionable deals.

https://sputniknews.com/20220522/analyst-of-hunters-laptop-from-hell-if-big-guy-is-biden-he-will-pay-a-heavy-price-1095704530.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220519/hunter-biden-squandered-millions-on-drugs-strip-clubs-prostitutes-show-hard-drive-docs-1095634478.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, hunter biden, joe biden