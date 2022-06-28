https://sputniknews.com/20220628/hhs-secretary-xavier-becerra-condemns-supreme-court-unveils-abortion-plan-1096771965.html

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Condemns Supreme Court, Unveils Abortion Plan

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Condemns Supreme Court, Unveils Abortion Plan

Xavier Becerra, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), unveiled a plan on Tuesday in which he hinted at taking legal action against states that... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-28T23:38+0000

2022-06-28T23:38+0000

2022-06-28T23:38+0000

roe v. wade

abortion

us department of health and human services

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/07/1081378658_0:111:2699:1629_1920x0_80_0_0_f11c222080e1d40aa07e01f6d5bf385c.jpg

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra answered questions at a Tuesday press conference following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court decision that protected the constitutional right to abortion.“FDA has found medication abortion treatments like mifepristone safe and effective,” said Becerra, who preempted his answer to press questions by saying that he would answer well enough while “stay[ing] in the legal confines.”“Those medications that may be classified as medication abortion that the FDA has approved as safe and effective are therefore available for prescription,” explained Becerra, before adding that he can’t say what precisely “that means” because the HHS is trying to stay within the “confines of the law.”“Even though it’s a law that I personally believe jeopardizes the health of women, we will stay within the confines of the law,” said Becerra.As for the legal conditions under which the abortion pill can be prescribed, Becerra’s cautious response to reporters and Americans was to “stay tuned.”Becerra did provide some hope on the issue of abortion care for pro-choice advocates and women’s health care providers like Planned Parenthood, which says exclusion from state family planning programs violates federal law. He explained that if a state is using federal funding for healthcare programs, they must respect laws at the federal level even when those services provide abortion care.Becerra added that the White House isn’t interested in “going rogue” and providing Americans with abortion services."We're not interested in going rogue and doing things just because we want to make sure what we tell Americans is accurate—because we hear, we know, a lot Americans are hearing a lot of inaccurate information," Becerra replied after ABC’s Mary Bruce asked him why the White House’s proposals weren’t more prepared for the fall of Roe v. Wade if they had been expecting it.On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that “states may not ban” abortion pills that are approved by the FDA. However, he failed to explain how the FDA could ensure access to abortion pills such as mifepristone.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/people-stock-on-birth-control-abortion-pills-as-roe-v-wade-overturned-media-says-1096726048.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/vp-kamala-harris-did-not-believe-justices-when-they-said-roe-was-settled-1096732703.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

roe v. wade, abortion, us department of health and human services