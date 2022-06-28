https://sputniknews.com/20220628/g7-leaders-yet-again-place-more-sanctions-on-russia-1096733065.html

G7 Leaders Yet Again Place More Sanctions on Russia

On today’s episode of The Backstory, hosts Lee Stranahan and Carmine Sabia discussed current events including Iran applying for BRICS membership and the US... 28.06.2022, Sputnik International

G7 Leaders Yet Again Place More Sanctions on Russia On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Iran applying for BRICS membership and the US unveiling new sanctions against Russia.

Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Weapons From Norway, Ukrainian Military in A Death Spiral, G7 Leaders MeetingAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Who is Allowed Into the United States?, DACA, and Immigration Judges Being Purged by the Biden AdministrationIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about hi-tech weapons sent to Ukraine, the demoralization of the Ukrainian military, and dishonesty from Ukrainian officials. Scott discussed the lies from Ukrainian military officials and America's knowledge of the battlefield in Ukraine. Scott spoke about the G7 nations committing to more sanctions on Russia and the targeting of "decision-making centers" in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Andrew Arthur about the appointment of immigration judges, the Biden DOJ, and Democrats seeking mass amnesty. Andrew talked about criminal illegal aliens in the United States and the Biden administration ordering officials to not arrest these illegal aliens. Andrew explained the possible immigration solutions by Republicans in 2022 and Congress's refusal to address immigration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

